2nd Annual Teal Tie Gala

About this event
Includes a seated dinner, program, and keynote address by nationally recognized speakers Kara Robinson Chamberlain & Jeremey Sprague.
No VIP event access.
VIP guests enjoy exclusive access to a private reception from 3:30–4:30 pm featuring survivor-centered storytelling, meaningful connections, and an open bar, in addition to all general admission benefits.
Includes a seated dinner, program, and keynote address by nationally recognized speakers Kara Robinson Chamberlain & Jeremey Sprague.
No VIP event access.
VIP guests enjoy exclusive access to a private reception from 3:30–4:30 pm featuring survivor-centered storytelling, meaningful connections, and an open bar, in addition to all general admission benefits.
Includes two VIP tables (16 tickets) with priority seating, dedicated table service for drinks, drink tickets (32) and an exclusive SAFE Center gift for each guest, recognition on all event signage, verbal recognition by on-stage speaker, and acknowledgment in the gala program book.
Includes one VIP table (8 tickets) with priority seating, dedicated table service for drinks, drink tickets (16) and an exclusive SAFE Center gift for each guest, recognition on all event signage, and acknowledgment in the gala program book.
Includes four VIP tickets with priority seating, drink tickets (4) and signature memorabilia, recognition on event signage, and listing in the program book.
Includes two VIP tickets with priority seating, recognition on event signage, and listing in the program book.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!