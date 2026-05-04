Timberlake Police Benefit Association

Hosted by

Timberlake Police Benefit Association

About this event

TPBA 2nd Annual Golf Outing

3991 Bates Rd

Madison, OH 44057, USA

General Admission - Single Player Ticket
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, contests, raffles and gifts with a grand prize for the winning team of $500!

Foursome - 4 Player Tickets
$400

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, contests, raffles and gifts with a grand prize for the winning team of $500!

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Includes sign with sponsors name at a hole on the course.

Facebook Sponsorship
$50

Company/Organization - Name and Logo appreciation post online.

Add a donation for Timberlake Police Benefit Association

$

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