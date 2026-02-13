Rose City Learning Center

Hosted by

Rose City Learning Center

About this event

2nd Annual Trivia Night

543 W Thames St

Norwich, CT 06360, USA

Individual Ticket
$40

Admission for one person to Trivia Night on March 20 from 6–8 PM at Bella Fiore.
Includes full trivia participation, a food spread provided by Bella Fiore, and access to raffles and prizes.

Table Ticket
$300

Reserved table for 6–8 players at Trivia Night on March 20 from 6–8 PM at Bella Fiore.
Includes full trivia participation for your group, a food spread provided by Bella Fiore, and access to raffles and prizes all evening.

Add a donation for Rose City Learning Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!