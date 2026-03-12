2nd Annual Trivia Night!

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Trivia, Dinner Buffet (choice main protein entree, sides, soda).
When you sign up a team of 8 at once, you get 1 free trivia ticket and save $25! This Group Ticket is for 8 trivia players which includes everyone's dinner buffet and soda.
When you sign up a team of 10 at once, you get 1 free trivia ticket and save $25! This Group Ticket is for 10 trivia players which includes everyone's dinner buffet and soda.
This Group Ticket is for 5 trivia players which includes their dinner buffet and soda.
Dinner Only. Tickets are limited. This option is perfect if you’ll be bringing a child with you who won’t be participating in trivia, or if you’d like to join friends while they play. Guests can still enjoy dinner, live music from 6-7pm, and participate in the silent auction.
Trivia Only Tickets are limited. This option is for guests who want to participate in the trivia competition but will not be joining for dinner. Once these tickets sell out, no additional spots will be available.
A fun, fast-paced game played that evening! Stand, guess the coin toss (hands on your head or tail), and stay standing if you're right. Last person standing wins half the pot!
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