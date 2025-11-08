2nd Annual Trivia Night – Be a Sponsor for Education!

About this event
Premier logo placement, verbal recognition at the event, and feature on all social channels, and registration for up to TWO teams.
Logo on event slideshow and social media highlights, and registration for ONE team.
Listed in event program and on SCEF Facebook page.
Logo on event slideshow and social media highlights, and registration for ONE team
Premier logo placement, verbal recognition at the event, and feature on all social channels, and registration for TWO teams.
$
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