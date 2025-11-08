Hosted by

Shelbyville Central Schools Foundation Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Trivia Night – Be a Sponsor for Education!

1200 W McKay Rd

Shelbyville, IN 46176, USA

Gold Sponsor
$250

Premier logo placement, verbal recognition at the event, and feature on all social channels, and registration for up to TWO teams.

Silver Sponsor
$100

Logo on event slideshow and social media highlights, and registration for ONE team.

Bronze Sponsor
$50

Listed in event program and on SCEF Facebook page.

Trophy/Prize Sponsor
$150

Logo on event slideshow and social media highlights, and registration for ONE team

Food/Drink Sponsor
$200

Premier logo placement, verbal recognition at the event, and feature on all social channels, and registration for TWO teams.

Add a donation for Shelbyville Central Schools Foundation Inc

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