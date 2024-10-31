2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana

Exclusive naming rights as the Presenting "Twin" Sponsor

All benefits of Mirror Sponsor

Most Prominent logo placement on all promotional event materials

12 VIP Passes/12 Goodie Bags/12 T-Shirts

6 VIP Parking Passes

Recognition during the opening ceremony, closing, & throughout event

Most Prominent position during Twin 2-Step (Second-line Parade)

Opportunity to speak at the event

Social media and press coverage as the leading sponsor