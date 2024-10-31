2nd Annual Twin Fest Louisiana

Exclusive naming rights as the Presenting "Twin" Sponsor
All benefits of Mirror Sponsor
Most Prominent logo placement on all promotional event materials
12 VIP Passes/12 Goodie Bags/12 T-Shirts
6 VIP Parking Passes
Recognition during the opening ceremony, closing, & throughout event
Most Prominent position during Twin 2-Step (Second-line Parade)
Opportunity to speak at the event
Social media and press coverage as the leading sponsor
All benefits of Triplets
10 VIP Passes/10 Goodie Bags/10 T-Shirts
5 VIP Parking Passes
Recognition Banner during 5K ceremony
Logo Prominently displayed on all 5K promotional materials
Exclusive mentions in event-related communications
Opportunity to take over Twin Fest LA social media for a day
Opportunity to speak at 5K
All benefits of Quads
Recognition Banner at Main Stage
Acknowledgement at the opening and closing ceremony
6 VIP Passes/6 Goodie Bags/6 T-Shirts
4 VIP Parking Passes
All benefits of Quints
Recognition at the opening ceremonies
Recognition at Banner at Courthouse Event Stage
5 Goodie Bags/ 5 VIP Passes/5 T-shirts
3 VIP Parking Passes
All benefits of Family
Recognition Banner at Event
3 Goodie Bags/ 3 VIP Passes/ 3 T-shirts
2 VIP Parking Passes
All benefits of Friends
2 VIP Passes/ 2 Goodie Bags/2 T-Shirts
1 VIP Parking Pass
Opportunity to place promotional materials in goodie bags
Complimentary vendor booth space at the event
Social media recognition
Logo placement on the banner
Social media recognition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!