Second Annual Unmasking the Violence Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Freeport
One ticket to the event, seating at a randomly selected table.
Two tickets to the event, seating at a randomly selected table.
Name and logo on program and your table, social media mentions, one table (10 seats) for the event.
Name and logo on program and your table, social media mentions, 1/4-page program ad, one table (10 seats) for the event.
Name and logo on all materials and social media posts, half page program ad, one table (10 seats) for the event.
Company name and logo on all materials, social media posts and tables, full page program ad, two tables for the event (10 seats each) and opening remarks.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!