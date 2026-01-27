Women's Center of Brazoria County, Inc

Hosted by

Women's Center of Brazoria County, Inc

About this event

Second Annual Unmasking the Violence Gala

RiverPlace 733 Mystery Harbor Lane

Freeport

Individual Ticket
$75

One ticket to the event, seating at a randomly selected table.

Couples Ticket
$100

Two tickets to the event, seating at a randomly selected table.

Ruby Mask Sponsor
$1,000

Name and logo on program and your table, social media mentions, one table (10 seats) for the event.

Sapphire Mask Sponsor
$2,000

Name and logo on program and your table, social media mentions, 1/4-page program ad, one table (10 seats) for the event.

Emerald Mask Sponsor
$3,000

Name and logo on all materials and social media posts, half page program ad, one table (10 seats) for the event.

Diamond Mask Title Sponsor
$5,000

Company name and logo on all materials, social media posts and tables, full page program ad, two tables for the event (10 seats each) and opening remarks.

Add a donation for Women's Center of Brazoria County, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!