2nd Annual Veterans Day Celebration

General Admission – Veterans Day Celebration & Resource Fair
Free
Join us for a meaningful and family-friendly event honoring our service members, veterans, and their loved ones.
This free ticket grants you:
✅ Full access to all military and community resource tables
✅ Entertainment and special guest appearances
✅ Complimentary refreshments
✅ Entry into door prize drawings
✅ Access to family activities and vendor showcases
Let’s come together to raise awareness, offer support, and celebrate the resilience of our military and veteran communities.
💛 While tickets are free, registration is encouraged so we can prepare accordingly. Thank you for helping us make this day impactful for those who have served and sacrificed.
Join us for a meaningful and family-friendly event honoring our service members, veterans, and their loved ones.
This free ticket grants you:
✅ Full access to all military and community resource tables
✅ Entertainment and special guest appearances
✅ Complimentary refreshments
✅ Entry into door prize drawings
✅ Access to family activities and vendor showcases
Let’s come together to raise awareness, offer support, and celebrate the resilience of our military and veteran communities.
💛 While tickets are free, registration is encouraged so we can prepare accordingly. Thank you for helping us make this day impactful for those who have served and sacrificed.
Self-Setup Vendor/Organization Registration – Veterans Day C
Free
FREE (Bring Your Own Table & Chairs) | Join us as a participating organization at the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration: Military Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Fair by registering to host a table — at no cost — when you provide your own setup.
This registration includes:
✅ Reserved space for your 8–10 ft table and chairs
✅ Opportunity to promote your services, resources, or military-themed products
✅ Recognition on event signage and materials (if registered by October 30)
✅ Networking with attendees, fellow organizations, and community leaders
✅ Two attendee gift bags
Event Details:
📅 Date: Monday, November 11, 2025
🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Setup begins at 8:00 AM)
📍Central Bank Center - Exhibit Hall A
⚠️ Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring your own 8–10 ft table and chairs as no setup will be provided with this free registration.
Your presence helps raise awareness, share vital support services, and celebrate the strength of our military and veteran families. We’re honored to have you join us!
FREE (Bring Your Own Table & Chairs) | Join us as a participating organization at the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration: Military Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Fair by registering to host a table — at no cost — when you provide your own setup.
This registration includes:
✅ Reserved space for your 8–10 ft table and chairs
✅ Opportunity to promote your services, resources, or military-themed products
✅ Recognition on event signage and materials (if registered by October 30)
✅ Networking with attendees, fellow organizations, and community leaders
✅ Two attendee gift bags
Event Details:
📅 Date: Monday, November 11, 2025
🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Setup begins at 8:00 AM)
📍Central Bank Center - Exhibit Hall A
⚠️ Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring your own 8–10 ft table and chairs as no setup will be provided with this free registration.
Your presence helps raise awareness, share vital support services, and celebrate the strength of our military and veteran families. We’re honored to have you join us!
Secure your reserved booth space for the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration: Military Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Fair with our Basic Booth Package — ideal for vendors and organizations who prefer a full setup provided.
Your Basic Booth Package includes:
✅ One 10x10 ft booth space
✅ One 8 ft black draped back wall (8 ft tall)
✅ Two black 3 ft tall side drapes
✅ One vendor ID sign
✅ Disposable table cover
✅ Two chairs
Event Details:
📅 Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Vendor setup begins at 9:00 AM)
📍Central Bank Center Exhibit Hall A
⚠️ Booth spaces are limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis upon payment.
This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with service members, veterans, their families, and the broader Lexington community. Your support helps shine a light on military suicide prevention and ensures vital resources reach those who need them most.
Secure your reserved booth space for the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration: Military Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Fair with our Basic Booth Package — ideal for vendors and organizations who prefer a full setup provided.
Your Basic Booth Package includes:
✅ One 10x10 ft booth space
✅ One 8 ft black draped back wall (8 ft tall)
✅ Two black 3 ft tall side drapes
✅ One vendor ID sign
✅ Disposable table cover
✅ Two chairs
Event Details:
📅 Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Vendor setup begins at 9:00 AM)
📍Central Bank Center Exhibit Hall A
⚠️ Booth spaces are limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis upon payment.
This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with service members, veterans, their families, and the broader Lexington community. Your support helps shine a light on military suicide prevention and ensures vital resources reach those who need them most.
Vendor Registration – Tabletop Display Package
$45
Register for a reserved tabletop display space at the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration: Military Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Fair — perfect for vendors and organizations who want a professional setup without bringing their own table.
Your Tabletop Display Package includes:
✅ One 6 ft or 8 ft table (vinyl top)
✅ Black table skirt (3 sides)
✅ Two folding chairs
✅ Disposable trash can
✅ Vendor ID sign
Event Details:
📅 Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Vendor setup begins at 9:00 AM)
📍 Central Bank Center - Exhibit Hall A
⚠️ Table assignments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis after payment is received. Register early to secure your preferred setup.
This option is ideal for resource organizations, small businesses, and vendors seeking a simple and clean presentation while supporting our mission to raise awareness and honor our veterans.
Register for a reserved tabletop display space at the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration: Military Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Fair — perfect for vendors and organizations who want a professional setup without bringing their own table.
Your Tabletop Display Package includes:
✅ One 6 ft or 8 ft table (vinyl top)
✅ Black table skirt (3 sides)
✅ Two folding chairs
✅ Disposable trash can
✅ Vendor ID sign
Event Details:
📅 Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Vendor setup begins at 9:00 AM)
📍 Central Bank Center - Exhibit Hall A
⚠️ Table assignments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis after payment is received. Register early to secure your preferred setup.
This option is ideal for resource organizations, small businesses, and vendors seeking a simple and clean presentation while supporting our mission to raise awareness and honor our veterans.
Add a donation for Fayette County Military Suicide Prevention Coalition
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