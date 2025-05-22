2nd Annual Veterans Day Celebration

FREE (Bring Your Own Table & Chairs) | Join us as a participating organization at the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration: Military Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Fair by registering to host a table — at no cost — when you provide your own setup. This registration includes: ✅ Reserved space for your 8–10 ft table and chairs ✅ Opportunity to promote your services, resources, or military-themed products ✅ Recognition on event signage and materials (if registered by October 30) ✅ Networking with attendees, fellow organizations, and community leaders ✅ Two attendee gift bags Event Details: 📅 Date: Monday, November 11, 2025 🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Setup begins at 8:00 AM) 📍Central Bank Center - Exhibit Hall A ⚠️ Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring your own 8–10 ft table and chairs as no setup will be provided with this free registration. Your presence helps raise awareness, share vital support services, and celebrate the strength of our military and veteran families. We’re honored to have you join us!

FREE (Bring Your Own Table & Chairs) | Join us as a participating organization at the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration: Military Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Fair by registering to host a table — at no cost — when you provide your own setup. This registration includes: ✅ Reserved space for your 8–10 ft table and chairs ✅ Opportunity to promote your services, resources, or military-themed products ✅ Recognition on event signage and materials (if registered by October 30) ✅ Networking with attendees, fellow organizations, and community leaders ✅ Two attendee gift bags Event Details: 📅 Date: Monday, November 11, 2025 🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Setup begins at 8:00 AM) 📍Central Bank Center - Exhibit Hall A ⚠️ Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring your own 8–10 ft table and chairs as no setup will be provided with this free registration. Your presence helps raise awareness, share vital support services, and celebrate the strength of our military and veteran families. We’re honored to have you join us!

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