2nd Annual Vetfest

This discounted registration is reserved for nonprofit organizations that provide services, resources, or support to veterans, military families, and the community. Your table allows you to connect directly with attendees, share information about your mission, and build relationships with other organizations working together to support those who served.

VetFest was created to bring organizations together in the spirit of community, not competition, creating one place where veterans and their families can learn about the resources available to them. We ask that participating nonprofits come prepared to engage with attendees and share the work they are doing in our community.

Space is limited, and registration helps us coordinate layout, logistics, and ensure a strong mix of resource partners for the event.