2nd Annual Vetfest

Hosted by
About this event
This discounted registration is reserved for nonprofit organizations that provide services, resources, or support to veterans, military families, and the community. Your table allows you to connect directly with attendees, share information about your mission, and build relationships with other organizations working together to support those who served.
VetFest was created to bring organizations together in the spirit of community, not competition, creating one place where veterans and their families can learn about the resources available to them. We ask that participating nonprofits come prepared to engage with attendees and share the work they are doing in our community.
Space is limited, and registration helps us coordinate layout, logistics, and ensure a strong mix of resource partners for the event.
This registration is for businesses, For-Profit and LLCs that would like to participate in VetFest and connect with our veteran and local community. Your table provides an opportunity to showcase your business, share your services or products, and build relationships with attendees and other organizations.
VetFest brings together veterans, families, nonprofits, and community partners for a day focused on connection, support, and collaboration. Businesses that participate help strengthen the network of support around our veteran community.
Space is limited, and registration helps us coordinate event layout, vendor placement, and logistics to ensure a great experience for everyone attending.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!