2nd Annual #VETFEST Sponsorship

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About this event
Help us create a space where military and veteran families can relax, laugh, and make memories together. As the Kid Zone Sponsor, your support helps provide family-friendly activities like face painting, games, and interactive fun for children attending VetFest. Your sponsorship directly supports the mission of bringing our community together to support veterans and their families in a welcoming, family-focused environment.
Help power one of VetFest’s most popular attractions! The Touch-A-Truck area gives kids and families the chance to explore emergency vehicles, service trucks, and other unique equipment up close while meeting the incredible people who operate them. Your sponsorship helps create a hands-on, interactive experience that brings the community together while supporting our mission of serving veterans and their families.
Support a meaningful VetFest tradition by sponsoring the Habitat Barbershop Corner, where the incredible Habitat Crew provides free haircuts to veterans throughout the day. This space offers veterans a moment of care, dignity, and connection while enjoying the event. Your sponsorship helps make this service possible and shows our community’s appreciation for those who served.
The VetFest Supporter Sponsorship is a simple way for individuals, families, and small businesses to stand behind our veteran community. Your support helps make VetFest possible and strengthens the mission of Veterans Resource Alliance of New Hampshire to connect veterans and their families with resources, support, and community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!