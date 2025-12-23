Vegas Vista Academy

Hosted by

Vegas Vista Academy

About this event

2nd Annual VVA Wings of Wisdom Gala 2026

4660 N Rancho Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89130, USA

General Admission
$75

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Second Annual Wings of Wisdom Gala.

This ticket includes:

  • Event admission
  • Live entertainment and program
  • Catered dinner menu
  • Standard non-alcoholic beverages (not provided by the bar)

Our 2025 Gala sold out, and we anticipate another sellout in 2026. Space is limited to 100 General Admission tickets.


*Alcoholic beverages and mixed drinks are not included in geberal admission ticket and require a separate wristband purchase.


Bar Access Wristband
$25

Bar access for guests ages 21+, including menu of signature cocktails, beer, and mocktails


Add bar access to your evening with this optional upgrade.

$25 per guest

Grants access to the bar for alcoholic beverages and mixed drinks

Must be worn throughout the event

Valid ID required for wristband pickup


Wristbands are required for all alcoholic beverage service.

VIP Admission
$125

Elevate your Wings of Wisdom experience with VIP access and premium service.


VIP tickets include:

Priority entry

Reserved premium seating

Table service and seated dinner

Full bar access with signature cocktails, wine, beer, and mocktails included

Elevated gala experience


Space is limited to 24 individually sold VIP tickets.

VIP Table for 8
$875
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Host your guests in style with a private VIP table - perfect for friends, families, or corporate groups.

This option includes:

  • VIP admission for eight guests
  • Priority entry for your entire party
  • Guaranteed seating together at a reserved VIP table
  • Table service and seated dinner
  • Full bar access, including signature cocktails and mocktails
  • Elevated VIP experience

VIP Tables are extremely limited, with select tables reserved for our valued sponsors.

Add a donation for Vegas Vista Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!