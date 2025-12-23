2nd Annual VVA Wings of Wisdom Gala 2026

Hosted by
Las Vegas, NV 89130, USA
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Second Annual Wings of Wisdom Gala.
This ticket includes:
Our 2025 Gala sold out, and we anticipate another sellout in 2026. Space is limited to 100 General Admission tickets.
*Alcoholic beverages and mixed drinks are not included in geberal admission ticket and require a separate wristband purchase.
Bar access for guests ages 21+, including menu of signature cocktails, beer, and mocktails
Add bar access to your evening with this optional upgrade.
• $25 per guest
• Grants access to the bar for alcoholic beverages and mixed drinks
• Must be worn throughout the event
• Valid ID required for wristband pickup
Wristbands are required for all alcoholic beverage service.
Elevate your Wings of Wisdom experience with VIP access and premium service.
VIP tickets include:
• Priority entry
• Reserved premium seating
• Table service and seated dinner
• Full bar access with signature cocktails, wine, beer, and mocktails included
• Elevated gala experience
Space is limited to 24 individually sold VIP tickets.
Host your guests in style with a private VIP table - perfect for friends, families, or corporate groups.
This option includes:
VIP Tables are extremely limited, with select tables reserved for our valued sponsors.
$
