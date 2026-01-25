2nd Annual Walk for a Cause: Colon Cancer Awareness

Hosted by
Kutztown University: 15200 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530, USA
Free Registration. This event aims to raise awareness about colon cancer. The registration fee includes a raffle ticket and a Bodega Bistro ticket (limited to the first 100 people).
An arm length of raffle tickets to be entered into a winning basket. Funds are donated to the Colon Cancer Coalition.
As part of this initiative, we are proud to host the Genesis Collection of Funds in support of the Colon Cancer Coalition. Donations collected during the event will directly support prevention efforts, community education, and support programs for individuals and families affected by colon cancer. Your generosity helps advance screening awareness and lifesaving outreach efforts.
