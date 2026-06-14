2nd Annual Way Too Wiffle Classic

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Early Bird Full Team Registration AND Double the chances to win Flyers or Sixers Box Seat Tickets. If under 5 players, put NONE for any extra slot not used
Full Team Registration AND a chance to win Flyers or Sixers Box Seat Tickets. If under 5 players, put NONE for any extra slot not used
Include your name and team name with your purchase OR contact us for help to join a team!
Tshirt sales at the event will cost more!
$
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