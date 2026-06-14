Way Too Charitable

Hosted by

Way Too Charitable

About this event

2nd Annual Way Too Wiffle Classic

317 Hurffville-Grenloch Rd

Sewell, NJ 08080, USA

Early Bird Team Registration
$130
Available until Jul 18
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Early Bird Full Team Registration AND Double the chances to win Flyers or Sixers Box Seat Tickets. If under 5 players, put NONE for any extra slot not used

Team Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Full Team Registration AND a chance to win Flyers or Sixers Box Seat Tickets. If under 5 players, put NONE for any extra slot not used

Single Person Registration
$30

Include your name and team name with your purchase OR contact us for help to join a team!

Event Shirt Discounted Price
$20

Tshirt sales at the event will cost more!

Add a donation for Way Too Charitable

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!