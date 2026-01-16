Why not you

Hosted by

Why not you

About this event

2nd annual Why Not Her Brunch

5346 Rufe Snow Dr

North Richland Hills, TX 76180, USA

General Admission
Free

Come and join us for an unforgettable experience created to uplift, empower, and inspire women to become the best version of themselves. The Why Not Her event is a safe and welcoming space where women come together to heal, grow, and rediscover their strength, confidence, and purpose.

This is your moment to connect, be encouraged, and remember that your story matters, your voice matters, and your dreams matter.

Because if you’ve ever wondered, “Why her?” — it’s time to realize…
Why Not HER.

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