2nd Annual Winyah Rivers Alliance Holiday Auction

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301 Allied Dr, Conway, SC 29526, USA
Starting bid
Tickets for December 18th Experience one of the most beloved holiday events in the Southeast, Nights of a Thousand Candles. See Brookgreen Gardens come to life amid the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights. From 4 - 9 p.m. walk the paths with a warm cup of cider, hear the sounds of holiday music, and celebrate the season with family and friends.
Starting bid
This inflatable Kayak has been donated by Sail and Ski Connection. Valued at over $249.00
Starting bid
Limited Edition Wildlife Print # 381 of 500 of the 1991 Wildlife Action, Inc. Print of the Year. The size is 22x25. Majestic Morning is a print only and does not come framed.
Donated by Wildlife Action. Estimated Value $150.00-$225.00
Starting bid
Turkey Feather Fan wall display.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
Limited Edition Wildlife Black & White Fine Art Print on Paper Edition 318 of 500. The size is 17x23. A beautifully detailed limited-edition wildlife print featuring ducks in flight over the scenic Little Pee Dee River. The intricate linework captures the peaceful rhythm of South Carolina's natural landscapes. A wonderful piece for any nature lover, hunter, or Lowcountry art collector.
This is the print only and does not come framed.
Donated by Wildlife Action. Estimated Value $125.00 - $200.00.
Starting bid
Must be 21 years or older to purchase this item.
This set includes a matted print named "Southern Comfort" & and a bottle of Southern Comfort Whiskey!
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This print/item is used and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
Divine Flame Think Feel Heal Cap Wear this powerful intention for healing with this exclusive Divine Flame hat in blue with white stitched embroidery.
Starting bid
Divine Flame Think Feel Heal Reverse Weave Hoodie White with Blue Size Large. Affirm your intention: Healing begins with feeling‘ in this shrink-resistant, high-quality, with double-layer hood, hand-warmer kanga pocket, durable double-needle construction, and durable signature stretch side panels.
Starting bid
Divine Flame Think Feel Heal Cap in Black. Wear this powerful intention for healing with this exclusive Divine Flame hat in black with white stitched embroidery.
Starting bid
Divine Flame Think Feel Heal Reverse Weave Hoodie White with Black size Large. Affirm your intention: Healing begins with feeling‘ in this shrink-resistant, high-quality, with double-layer hood, hand-warmer kanga pocket, durable double-needle construction, and durable signature stretch side panels.
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable guided kayak adventure for three with Erin Donmoyer, the Black-Sampit Riverkeeper of Winyah Rivers Alliance. Paddle through the serene waters of the Black River, renowned for its natural beauty, wildlife, and rich cultural history.
Erin, a passionate advocate for the region's rivers and wetlands, will share her deep knowledge of the river's ecosystem and stories of her work protecting these precious waterways. Whether you're a seasoned paddler or new to kayaking, this trip promises to be a relaxing and educational journey through one of South Carolina's most pristine landscapes.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Black River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Riverkeeper.
Don’t miss this unique chance to explore the Black River with an expert guide while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect our rivers for future generations.
Starting bid
Bid on an exclusive guided kayak adventure for three with Dylan, the Pee Dee Rivers/Lynches River Project Coordinator of Winyah Rivers Alliance. Journey through the tranquil waters of the Little Pee Dee River, a hidden gem known for its breathtaking scenery, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage.
Your guide, a dedicated advocate for the region’s waterways, will share fascinating insights into the river’s ecosystem and the efforts to protect its natural beauty. Whether you're an experienced kayaker or a first-timer, this trip offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature and learn from an expert.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Little Pee Dee River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Project Coordinator.
Don’t miss this chance to explore the enchanting Little Pee Dee River while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and preserve our waterways.
Starting bid
Bid on an exclusive guided kayak adventure for three with Jeff, the Lumber Riverkeeper of Winyah Rivers Alliance. Journey through the tranquil waters of the Lumber River, a hidden gem known for its breathtaking scenery, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage.
Your guide, a dedicated advocate for the region’s waterways, will share fascinating insights into the river’s ecosystem and the efforts to protect its natural beauty. Whether you're an experienced kayaker or a first-timer, this trip offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature and learn from an expert.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Lumber River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Riverkeeper.
Don’t miss this chance to explore the enchanting Lumber River while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and preserve our waterways.
Starting bid
Embark on a memorable guided kayak trip with the Waccamaw Riverkeeper for yourself and two friends! This unique experience offers a chance to paddle the beautiful waters of the Waccamaw River, an ecological treasure of the Carolinas.
Trip Includes: Guided kayaking adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Waccamaw River, NC or SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Project Coordinator.
Don’t miss this chance to explore the beautiful Waccamaw River while supporting Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and preserve our waterways.
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable guided canoe adventure for three with the Chief, Cheryl Cail, of the Waccamaw Indian Tribe. Glide through the peaceful waters of the Little Pee Dee River while learning about the deep cultural and historical connections the Waccamaw Tribe has to this cherished waterway.
The Chief will serve as your guide, sharing captivating stories of Native American history, traditions, and the significance of the river to the tribe's heritage. This unique trip offers a blend of natural beauty and cultural insight for an experience like no other.
Details:
Trip Includes: Guided canoe adventure for three, with equipment provided.
Duration: Approximately 3 hours (weather permitting).
Location: Little Pee Dee River, SC (exact launch site to be arranged).
Date: To be mutually agreed upon with the Acting Chief.
This rare opportunity combines the serenity of paddling the Little Pee Dee River with a deep appreciation for its historical and cultural importance. Proceeds from this auction will support Winyah Rivers Alliance’s mission to protect and celebrate our waterways.
Don’t miss your chance—place your bid today for an extraordinary journey into nature and history!
Starting bid
Enjoy your perfect island retreat in Bali, Indonesia!
*Find tranquility in Bali in a chic tropical villa within walking distance of the beach.
*Embrace peace in a tropical garden oasis with a cooling private pool and shaded loungers.
*Take a relaxing and tranquil, walled tropical garden with a private pool.
*Airfare not included.
*Discover Gado Beach, trendy beach clubs, cafes, boutiques, and restaurants, a short walk away.
One hour-long massage per guest and housekeeping services
"Please note that applicable sales tax will be added to the final bid amount, as required by law. Experience must be booked within 12 months of purchase date. Gratuities are not included.
**Subject to availability and travel between October 1st - December 20th 2025, and January 11th - April 3rd, April 20th - June 1st, and October 12th - December 20th 2026.
Starting bid
Embrace Southern charm in Chattanooga Tennessee:
*Fall under the spell of the South in a newly renovated apartment in Chattanooga's Historic Southside.
*Balance city living and rural relaxation with a private terrace, and restaurants, bars, and biking trails on your doorstep.
*Embrace Southern charms aboard a sunset riverboat cruise featuring live music and a Tennessee Moon Pie.
*Airfare not included
*12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel
*Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
* Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S holidays, local sporting event dates, and Christmas & New Year weeks.
Starting bid
Hawaii Island Escape, Oahu, Maui, or The Big Island.
Breathtaking coastlines, lush emerald landscapes, and warm island breezes await in Hawaii!
*Stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.
*Standard room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.
*On-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.
*Airfare not included.
*12 months to book and 24 months from event date to travel.
*Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply.
*This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
Starting bid
Airfare not included.
Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. The lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
*Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
*This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
*Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays, including July 4th, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
Starting bid
Memories of Mexico, The Grand Mayan Mexico.
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico in one of three award-winning luxury resorts.
*AAA Four Diamond award-winning luxury in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, or Acapulco.
*Elegant master room with private terrace.
*Upscale amenities including swimming pools, dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.
*wellness center access and preferred rates on golf.
*Airfare not included.
*12 months to book and 18months from event date to travel.
*Please note that a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.
*Travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays, including Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
Starting bid
Great Smoky Mountains, NC
Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.
*Wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.
*Hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva is just five minutes away.
*Airfare not included.
*Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of January 1st - 14th, September, October, and Christmas and New Year weeks.
Starting bid
This gently used pressure cooker comes with a cookbook
Starting bid
Vintage Paul Brent topical fish artwork framed and matted, used print
Starting bid
This vintage cameo-style bracelet and earring combo is absolutely stunning. The bracelet is not a clasping-type bracelet and is stretchable.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This beautiful bundle comes with 9 Brooches and 9 earring sets.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
Costume Jewelry Beaded Bundle set includes 6 necklaces, 1 bracelet, and 6 earring sets.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This Cote D' Azur Quartz watch with a matching bracelet is beautiful in person.
*needs batteries
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This bundle contains 2 necklaces that feature elephants, and they also come with matching earrings.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This costume jewelry 3 necklace sets come with 1 of the 3 earring sets being clip on style earrings.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being
sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
The 3 cuff style bracelets complement each other so well.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
The photograph can't do justice to this 16-inch necklace with matching earrings set!
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This set includes 1 necklace, 1 Bracelet, 1 pair of earrings, and 1 Hair accessory.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This set includes 1 pair of seahorse earrings and 1 set of fish earrings.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This beautiful necklace is approximately 16inches long.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This set includes 2 necklaces, 1 bracelet, and 1 matching earring set.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This Gift Certificate is for $50 off a two-hour Waccamaw River Excursion. You and up to five of your guests can join Captain Kent for a Boat Excursion.
*Gift Certificate expires APRIL 30, 2026.
*Gift Certificate MUST be presented upon arrival. No smoking, vaping, or firearms are allowed.
Starting bid
This Bundle includes 3 necklaces with matching earrings in the shades of Teal, Purple, and Pink!
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This bundle includes 4 bracelets with matching earrings.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This Bundle has 3 necklaces with matching earrings.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This bundle includes 3 Necklaces and 2 earring sets all in a silver color.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This Trio includes 2 sliver, and 1 gold color necklaces with matching earrings.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This Bundle includes 2 pins, 1 watch, and 1 set of earrings.
*Watch needs new batteries.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
2 Cuff Style watches. 1 Teal, 1 Yellow.
*needs new batteries
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used costume jewelry and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This basket contains 4 reversible Christmas placemats & 4 matching napkins.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This is No. 7, plate 32, matted and framed.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
This print is matted but not framed.
*By placing a bid, you agree to these conditions. This item is used and is being sold "as is", meaning with all existing faults and imperfections. Due to the nature of the auction and used items, we do not accept returns, offer exchanges, or provide refunds.
Starting bid
14" x 14" Gallery Solutions Lighted Display Case showcases your items and is illuminated from within.
Starting bid
Tramontina 9 Qt. Stainless Steel Professional Chafing Dish. It is made of premium 18/10 stainless steel. Valued at $119.95
Starting bid
Oster Triple Dish Buffet Server. It features three 2.5-quart removable buffet pans with hinged lids, and the base can also function as a stand-alone warming tray.
Starting bid
This item has closed out due to the Date.
Please do not bid on this item! Item is sold!
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