2nd Annual Winyah Rivers Alliance Holiday Auction

Limited Edition Wildlife Black & White Fine Art Print on Paper Edition 318 of 500. The size is 17x23. A beautifully detailed limited-edition wildlife print featuring ducks in flight over the scenic Little Pee Dee River. The intricate linework captures the peaceful rhythm of South Carolina's natural landscapes. A wonderful piece for any nature lover, hunter, or Lowcountry art collector.

This is the print only and does not come framed.

Donated by Wildlife Action. Estimated Value $125.00 - $200.00.