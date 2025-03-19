2nd Annual Wishes are Waiting Gala's Silent Auction
$100
Starting bid
Expiration Date: 03/28/2026
One Night, Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Towers or Fox Towers; Hotel Deluxe room; based on availability; A $100 refundable deposit is required at time of check-in; Valid Monday - Thursday; excluding holidays and/or holiday weekends; Non-Refundable / Non-Exchangeable / Non-Transferable; Must be used in its entirety for same visit / cannot be split; Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, coupon or special offering; Subject to availability.
Camp Cody Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
Camp Cody is a premier traditional New England summer camp. $1,000 Gift Card towards the purchase of a 2 Week Session at Camp Cody.
Session 1 (June 22nd- July 5th) and Session 4 (August 3 – August 16th 2025. Can be used towards a future summer - subject to rate change and availability.
Boys or Girls
Ages: 7-15
Camp Cody Gift Card # 2
$100
Starting bid
Camp Cody is a premier traditional New England summer camp. $1,000 Gift Card towards the purchase of a 2 Week Session at Camp Cody.
Session 1 (June 22nd- July 5th) and Session 4 (August 3 – August 16th 2025. Can be used towards a future summer - subject to rate change and availability.
Boys or Girls
Ages: 7-15
Lake Compounce Admission
$100
Starting bid
4 Lake Compounce Single Day Admission Tickets.
Expiration 9/1/2025
Two Roads Brewing Company Private Tour for 10
$50
Starting bid
Two Roads Brewing Company Private Tour for 10
Uncover the art of brewing with a unique gift from Two Roads Brewing. Enjoy a Private Tour for 10, where you'll explore their craft and indulge in their exceptional beers. Elevate your beer experience with this exclusive journey into the world of brewing.
The Glastonbury Bundle
$100
Starting bid
The Glastonbury Bundle
-$50 Birch Hill Tavern Gift Card
- D-Fine Mind and Body Wellness Package
• Introductory Holistic Stomach Slimming Session
• Weight loss and recovery pod
• Holistic toning treatment
• Holistic urinary Incontinence treatment
• Fire and Ice treatment
The Mystic Bundle
$100
Starting bid
The Mystic Bundle
4 Tickets Mystic Aquarium ($150)
4 Passes Mystic Seaport Museum ($125)
Ski Mount Southington
$50
Starting bid
Ski Mount Southington
2 – 8 Hour Lift Vouchers ($150)
The Wallingford Bundle
$10
Starting bid
The Wallingford Bundle
$25 Wood N Tap Gift Card
$25 Castalyst Art Studio Gift Card
Family Night Out
$50
Starting bid
Family Night Out
$50 Giovannis Pizza Gift Card
4 Connecticut Science Museum Vouchers ($124)
Hartford Date Night
$100
Starting bid
Hartford Date Night
$100 Capital Grille Gift Card
1Night Hartford Marriott Downtown Hotel Stay ($350)
Escape for Sweet Treats Bundle
$50
Starting bid
Escape for Sweet Treats Bundle
$75 Puzzle Theory Gift Card
$25 Woodys Coffee and Ice Cream Gift Card
$50 Tonys Flower Shop Gift Card
Family Hot Wheels Night
$50
Starting bid
Family Hot Wheels Night
4 Person Family Suite at Total Mortgage Arena with parking to Hot Wheels Show on May 11th
$50 Mighty Quinns BBQ Gift Card
Hartford Sports Bundle
$50
Starting bid
Hartford Sports Bundle
4 Tickets to Hartford Wolfpack Game
4 Right Field Porch Tickets to the Hartford Yard Goats
$100 Square Peg Pizza Gift Card
Eleni Beauty Basket
$100
Starting bid
Eleni Beauty Basket
Babyliss Pro Volare Hair Dyer
8 Amika Assorted Products
Amika Beach Bag
Kid's Fun Pack
$150
Starting bid
Kid's Fun Pack
• Connect 4 Board Game
• Game of Thrones Pez Dispenser
• 4 Pez Visitors Center Admission Tickets
• 2 - $25 passes to Extreme Air
• Chucky Cheese Pass with 1 Large Pizza, 30 play points and drinks.
• 5 - Open Gym Passes to Jump On IT
• Free Class at The Giggling Pig Shelton
• Villari Karate 2 Week Free Trial
• 4 Open Skate Passes at Bolten Ice Palace
• 2 – 1 Hour passes at Thrillz
• $28 Gift card to IT Adventure Rope Course
• Family 4 pack voucher to the Children Museum
• $100 McDonald Gift Card
Strand Salon Basket
$100
Starting bid
Strand Salon Basket
Strand Salon Treatment and Blow Dry and Style
ARROJO Dry Shampoo
OLAPLEX Discovery Kit
Nounou Shampoo and Conditioner
Make A Wish Swag Bag
$20
Starting bid
Make A Wish Swag Bag
Harmony Spa and Massage and Wellness Gift Card ($80)
Assorted Make-A-Wish Swag Items
Home Is Where the Heart Is Basket
$20
Starting bid
Home Is Where the Heart Is Basket
Stemless Wine Glasses
Dish Towel and Napkins
Hand Soap
Lavender Scent
50% off Cleaning by Jes
$50 off Mad Dog Junk Removal
$50 Amazon Gift Card
Bottle of Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon
Date Basket 1
$50
Starting bid
Date Basket 1
Copper Ridge Chardonnay Bottle
2 Stemless Wine Glasses
Wine Stopper
Candle
$50 Bin 228 Restaurant Gift Card
$50 Birch Hill Tavern Gift Card
Date Basket 2
$20
Starting bid
Date Basket 2
Copper Ridge White Zinfandel
2 Stemless Wine Glasses
Wine Stopper
Candle
$50 Mecha Noodle Gift Card
Date Basket 3
$50
Starting bid
Date Basket 3
Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rose
2 Champagne Flutes
Candle
$250 Butcher Bros Steak House Gift Card
MiniTown Basket
3 – MiniTown Passes
3 – MiniTown Mugs and Pens
4 – MiniTown Tote Bags
$50 Frank Pepes Pizza Gift Card
$25 Blackrock Books Gift Card
Delamar Hotel West Hartford
$150
Starting bid
Delamar Hotel West Hartford
1 Night Stay and Breakfast for 2 at Delamar Hotel West Hartford
Pedal and Brew
$25
Starting bid
Pedal and Brew
$25 East Rock Brewing Gift Card
$100 Pedal Cruise Gift Card
East Rock Brewing Co Cup and Stickers
Fitness Basket
$100
Starting bid
Fitness Bag
3 Class Voucher to Orange Theory
Orange Theory Towel, Hat, Water bottle and Bag
$300 off at Chandelier Fitness
Water Bottle and Jump Rope
Uconn Signed National Championship Flag Signed
$150
Starting bid
Uconn 2023 Signed National Championship Flag by Dan Hurley
Framed and Signed by Two Time National Champion Head Coach Dan Hurley
Tequila Casino Azul
$50
Starting bid
A fine tequila and conversation starter, this tequila is separated into a three tiered bottle, each with its own nozzle. Made from the finest Agave, it is aged to perfection and best enjoyed as a sipping tequila. The luxurious display is made from hand-blown glass and hand-painted, giving it an authentic feel.
Mexico- After using the most favorable, the most mature Agave, this Tequila was aged to exacting specifications and age-old recipes and then filtered and bottled according to the most up to date measures.
Melissa and Doug Kitchen Play Set & Extras
$200
Starting bid
Melissa and Doug Kitchen Set
Kitchen Play Set
Kitchen Play Food and Pots and Pans
Drive a Stock Car - Thompson Speedway
$100
Starting bid
6 Lops of Racing PLUS a 4 lop Ride Along – Thompson Speedway, Thompson, CT
Take control of a SG0·plus horsepower Sprint Cup style stock car -all cars have raced in competitions
• Begin your day with a classroom session to review vehicle dynamics,
racing lines, and safety instruction
• Automatic race cars available and racing suit and helmet included
• Buckle up and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime stock car driving
experience at Thompson International Speedway!
Face Value ($300)
Pamper Yourself Basket
$25
Starting bid
A Moment Away Spa Gift Card - $50.00
Robe
Glass Tea Pot
Candle
Chocolate Almonds
Wafers
Mixed Nuts Assortment
Dinner and Champagne
$50
Starting bid
$50 Cava Restaurant Gift Card
Bottle of Moet Champagne
4 Rachel Zoe Stemless Flutes Glasses
Lindor Chocolates
Take Me Out to the Ballgame: Choose Your Experience
$2,500
Starting bid
Choose Your Experience: Boston, Chicago or Spring Training
Boston Red Sox, Green Monster
This Experience for 2 Includes: Boston
• 3-night stay at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar
• Tickets for 2 atop the Green Monster
• 2 hour guided walking tour of Boston
• Winspire concierge & booking service
The Green Monster is one of the most iconic features in baseball. Standing at 37-foot-2 inch tall, this massive green left-field wall at Fenway Park has been a distinctive challenge for hitters since it was built in 1912. It embodies the unique character of Boston and adds to the allure and history of the Boston Red Sox, creating unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.
Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar
Enjoy a 3-night stay in a standard room at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar
The Green Monster
Enjoy 2 tickets to a Boston Red Sox regular season home game. Green Monster seating or general admission will vary at the time of purchase.
Guided Tour
Journey back to the early years of American history with this guided walking tour of Boston’s most renowned Freedom Trail and its most iconic landmarks. A professional guide accompanies you, providing insightful context along the way.
Blackout Dates: Major US Holidays. The package is available during the regular baseball season.
Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Rooftop
This Experience for 2 Includes: Chicago
• 4-night stay at the Talbott Hotel
• Tickets for 2 at Wrigley Rooftops
• Sunset Chicago River Tour
• Winspire concierge & booking service
Wrigley Field, nestled in the heart of Chicago’s North Side, is one of the most iconic and historic baseball stadiums in the United States. Home to the Chicago Cubs since 1916, Wrigley Field is renowned for its ivy-covered brick outfield walls, the classic red marquee over the main entrance, and its hand-turned scoreboard that harkens back to an earlier era of baseball.
The Talbott Hotel, Chicago
Enjoy a 4-night stay in a standard room. Located in the heart of Chicago’s Gold Coast and an easy walk to many of the city’s most popular destinations, including The Magnificent Mile, Oak Street Beach, and 360 CHICAGO observation deck in the iconic John Hancock Building. The Red Line is just steps away to take you to Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, or Chicago Riverwalk. The Talbott offers an intimate experience & personalized service, featuring 178 elegant guestrooms, including 40 suites. Guests are offered a variety of amenities and perks, including Complimentary bottled water upon arrival, in-room coffee by Tayst, wi-fi throughout the hotel, and a fitness center open 24/7 featuring a peloton bike and Flowater purified refill station.
Wrigley Rooftop
Experience the excitement of a Cubs game from a unique vantage point with a visit to the Wrigley Rooftops. Located on the rooftops of the buildings surrounding Wrigley Field, these premier venues offer a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy America’s favorite pastime while taking in the breathtaking views of the historic ballpark.
Just pick the game and everything else will be arranged! Your rooftop admission provides your seats, beverages (beer, wines and soft drinks) and entrees, side dishes, and desserts with a large and varied menu of iconic Chicago fare!
Valid for the Chicago Cubs regular season games, subject to availability. Excludes Opening Day and may exclude other premium series.
Sunset Chicago River Tour
Experience the magic of a Sunset Chicago River Tour, where the city’s stunning architecture and vibrant skyline come alive as the sun sets. This enchanting cruise offers a unique perspective on Chicago’s iconic buildings, bathed in the golden hues of twilight.
Blackout Dates: Major US Holidays. The package is available during the regular baseball season.
Spring Training
This Experience for 2 Includes: Arizona or Florida
• 3-night stay at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar
• Tickets for 2, to one spring training game of your choice
• $250 AMEX gift card
• Winspire booking & concierge service
Baseball spring training is an annual tradition that marks the joyful prelude to the Major League Baseball season. This period allows players to refine their skills and build team chemistry. For the fans, spring training offers a more intimate and relaxed atmosphere to watch games, interact with players, and enjoy the sunny weather. With its mix of hopeful rookies and seasoned veterans, spring training is a time of optimism and excitement, setting the stage for the thrilling baseball season ahead.
Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar
Enjoy a 3-night stay in a standard room at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar
Spring Training
Your choice of one major league Cactus League (Arizona) or Grapefruit League (Florida) spring training game for 2
Gift Card
Receive $250 AMEX gift card that can be used towards dining, spa, and more
Blackout Dates: Major US Holidays. The package is available during spring training season.
WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:
Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable. Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
Disney World Family Adventure
$2,000
Starting bid
Disney Gift Card ($500) Redeemable for Admission, 4-Night Stay for 2
This Experience Includes:
• $500 Disney gift card redeemable toward admission, food, or souvenirs
• 4-night stay in a standard guest room at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
• Winspire booking & concierge service
Walt Disney World Resort
Enjoy $500 in Disney gift cards valid towards admission tickets and purchases within the park.
Walt Disney World Resort
The $500 in Disney Gift Cards valid towards admission tickets and purchases within the park.
May be used at select participating locations at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Store in the US and DisneyShopping.com. At the Disney World Resort, the Disney Gift Card can be redeemed at select merchandise, food, ticketing, and Guest Service locations, select third party lessees and Downtown Disney District Operating Participant locations. The Disney Gift Card is only redeemable at Disney owned and operated hotels. This does not include the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort. Use the Disney Gift Card for reservations or aboard Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Gift Card is not accepted at McDonald's, Jellyrolls, Rainforest Cafe, and the Richard Petty Driving Experience, and is not accepted or valid for use for payment of a Walt Disney World resort room night or reservation. The Disney Gift Card is not redeemable for cash. Partial balances cannot be exchanged for cash.
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
Enjoy a 4-night stay in a standard guest room at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress located less than a mile from Walt Disney World. This family-friendly, luxury resort has scheduled shuttle service to area theme parks, outdoor gardens, a legendary lagoon-style pool, twelve tennis courts and 45 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf.
WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION:
Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date.
WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES:
Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable.
Certificates can not be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.
