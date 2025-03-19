2nd Annual Wishes are Waiting Gala's Silent Auction

Choose Your Experience: Boston, Chicago or Spring Training Boston Red Sox, Green Monster This Experience for 2 Includes: Boston • 3-night stay at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar • Tickets for 2 atop the Green Monster • 2 hour guided walking tour of Boston • Winspire concierge & booking service The Green Monster is one of the most iconic features in baseball. Standing at 37-foot-2 inch tall, this massive green left-field wall at Fenway Park has been a distinctive challenge for hitters since it was built in 1912. It embodies the unique character of Boston and adds to the allure and history of the Boston Red Sox, creating unforgettable moments for players and fans alike. Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar Enjoy a 3-night stay in a standard room at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar The Green Monster Enjoy 2 tickets to a Boston Red Sox regular season home game. Green Monster seating or general admission will vary at the time of purchase. Guided Tour Journey back to the early years of American history with this guided walking tour of Boston’s most renowned Freedom Trail and its most iconic landmarks. A professional guide accompanies you, providing insightful context along the way. Blackout Dates: Major US Holidays. The package is available during the regular baseball season. Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Rooftop This Experience for 2 Includes: Chicago • 4-night stay at the Talbott Hotel • Tickets for 2 at Wrigley Rooftops • Sunset Chicago River Tour • Winspire concierge & booking service Wrigley Field, nestled in the heart of Chicago’s North Side, is one of the most iconic and historic baseball stadiums in the United States. Home to the Chicago Cubs since 1916, Wrigley Field is renowned for its ivy-covered brick outfield walls, the classic red marquee over the main entrance, and its hand-turned scoreboard that harkens back to an earlier era of baseball. The Talbott Hotel, Chicago Enjoy a 4-night stay in a standard room. Located in the heart of Chicago’s Gold Coast and an easy walk to many of the city’s most popular destinations, including The Magnificent Mile, Oak Street Beach, and 360 CHICAGO observation deck in the iconic John Hancock Building. The Red Line is just steps away to take you to Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, or Chicago Riverwalk. The Talbott offers an intimate experience & personalized service, featuring 178 elegant guestrooms, including 40 suites. Guests are offered a variety of amenities and perks, including Complimentary bottled water upon arrival, in-room coffee by Tayst, wi-fi throughout the hotel, and a fitness center open 24/7 featuring a peloton bike and Flowater purified refill station. Wrigley Rooftop Experience the excitement of a Cubs game from a unique vantage point with a visit to the Wrigley Rooftops. Located on the rooftops of the buildings surrounding Wrigley Field, these premier venues offer a one-of-a-kind way to enjoy America’s favorite pastime while taking in the breathtaking views of the historic ballpark. Just pick the game and everything else will be arranged! Your rooftop admission provides your seats, beverages (beer, wines and soft drinks) and entrees, side dishes, and desserts with a large and varied menu of iconic Chicago fare! Valid for the Chicago Cubs regular season games, subject to availability. Excludes Opening Day and may exclude other premium series. Sunset Chicago River Tour Experience the magic of a Sunset Chicago River Tour, where the city’s stunning architecture and vibrant skyline come alive as the sun sets. This enchanting cruise offers a unique perspective on Chicago’s iconic buildings, bathed in the golden hues of twilight. Blackout Dates: Major US Holidays. The package is available during the regular baseball season. Spring Training This Experience for 2 Includes: Arizona or Florida • 3-night stay at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar • Tickets for 2, to one spring training game of your choice • $250 AMEX gift card • Winspire booking & concierge service Baseball spring training is an annual tradition that marks the joyful prelude to the Major League Baseball season. This period allows players to refine their skills and build team chemistry. For the fans, spring training offers a more intimate and relaxed atmosphere to watch games, interact with players, and enjoy the sunny weather. With its mix of hopeful rookies and seasoned veterans, spring training is a time of optimism and excitement, setting the stage for the thrilling baseball season ahead. Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar Enjoy a 3-night stay in a standard room at a Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott or similar Spring Training Your choice of one major league Cactus League (Arizona) or Grapefruit League (Florida) spring training game for 2 Gift Card Receive $250 AMEX gift card that can be used towards dining, spa, and more Blackout Dates: Major US Holidays. The package is available during spring training season. WINSPIRE PACKAGE REDEMPTION: Winspire Travel packages and experiences must be booked within one year of the purchase date. The actual travel date must occur within two years of the purchase date. WINSPIRE BOOKING & CONCIERGE SERVICES: Winspire provides a team of seasoned travel professionals to help you redeem your experience. We will book all travel-related details and reservations for every part of your experience. Included within our services, Winspire can assist with extra hotel nights, airfare, and additional guests as a full-service travel agency. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Reservations are subject to availability, blackout dates, and major holidays. Reservations must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance of travel. Purchases through charity fundraisers are non-refundable. Certificates cannot be resold or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Ground transportation is the responsibility of the winner unless otherwise stated.

