2nd Annual Women's Shabbaton

Program begins with lunch Friday afternoon and will conclude with a Sunday brunch.
Program begins with lunch Friday afternoon and will conclude with a Sunday brunch.
Bus Friday afternoon from the Ohel to Tarrytown approx. 12pm - $20
Bus Sunday afternoon from Tarrytown to the Ohel approx 12pm - $20
Gold Sponsor - an additional $1,800 and therefore sponsor at least six women to join at 50% of the cost
Silver Sponsor - an additional $1,300 and therefore sponsor at least four women to join at 50% of the cost
Bronze Sponsor - an additional $650 and therefore sponsor at least two women to join at 50% of the cost
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing