2nd Annual Senior Connections: Holiday Brunch & Wellness Fair

100 Louisiana St

Missouri City, TX 77489

In Kind Donations
Free
Vendors
$50

You must provide your own setup

Community Sponsor
$200

Listed on all marketing channels as "Community Sponsor" Donations go toward event giveaways. Your logo will be listed on the Giveaway booth and included in the giveaway bag insert.

Diamond Sponsor
$400

Marketed as Diamond Sponsor on all channels, Logo on Food Gift Baskets

Presenting Sponsor
$600

Listed on all marketing channels as "Presenting Sponsor"

Donation goes towards the venue and decor

Opportunity to speak during the event

General Admission
Free
Add a donation for Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!