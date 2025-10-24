2nd Chance Bids

Hosted by
Starting bid
2023 World Series Champion Adolis Garcia Autographed Jersey.
Starting bid
Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriquez Autographed baseball.
Starting bid
Merritt will plan to be in the same city as you, sometime in the next year, and will take you to lunch at the restaurant of your choice. You can pitch her your company idea, get interview prep or career guidance, or just enjoy the time together.
Merritt is a security executive based in Miami, FL.
Merritt serves as Chief Security Officer to Enkrypt AI. She also advises a small handful of young tech companies including Andesite and AppOmni.
Merritt served in the Office of the CISO at Amazon Web Services for over five years– a Deputy CISO to help to secure AWS infrastructure, at vast scale.
Merritt worked in security in all three branches of US government and the private sector. Her insights on business strategy and tech have been published in Forbes, the The Wall Street Journal, VentureBeat, Tech Crunch, SC Media, The Baltimore Sun, The Daily Beast, LawFare, and Talking Points Memo. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College.
Starting bid
Hand-signed and inscribed by Brett Hull (HOF).
The autograph includes an official Beckett Authentication Services serially numbered hologram for authenticity purposes. The signing of this item was witnessed by Beckett.
Authentication: Beckett Hologram
Starting bid
The Park Hill Gift Certificate entitles the winner to a photography session experience at our Luxury Portrait Studio which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner would choose their preferred image, and we then commission an artist to create a museum quality, heirloom piece for their home.
Our gift certificate is for one commissioned 14” x 11” portrait valued at $1,500.00. The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired. Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.
Starting bid
The Mayan Palace, Mexico
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodations
Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
Starting bid
Tuscany, Italy
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Accommodations
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
Lexington, Kentucky
Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. During your stay, immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with tours and tastings at three of America's top distilleries. Your options may include renowned names like Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, Maker's Mark, and more (subject to availability). Beyond the distillery experiences, Lexington has much to offer. Explore the historic Keeneland Race Course or take a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the charming downtown district. This city is also known for its numerous horse farms and championship golf courses, making it a destination that caters to everyone's interests. Your journey won't just be limited to exploring and savoring the nation's finest bourbon; it also includes a delectable dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse.
The Residence
Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence on the Bourbon Trail. Accommodations are located on the Bourbon Trail, spanning from Lexington to Louisville, with close proximity to the region’s distilleries, Churchill Downs, stunning countryside, and local attractions. Properties are a 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom, making it ideal for a group of four adults.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
4-player handmade gaming table for Spades, Poker, Domino games made with the finest craftmanship!
