2nd Chance Bids

Merritt will plan to be in the same city as you, sometime in the next year, and will take you to lunch at the restaurant of your choice. You can pitch her your company idea, get interview prep or career guidance, or just enjoy the time together.



Merritt is a security executive based in Miami, FL.





Merritt serves as Chief Security Officer to Enkrypt AI . She also advises a small handful of young tech companies including Andesite and AppOmni .





Merritt served in the Office of the CISO at Amazon Web Services for over five years– a Deputy CISO to help to secure AWS infrastructure, at vast scale.





Merritt worked in security in all three branches of US government and the private sector. Her insights on business strategy and tech have been published in Forbes, the The Wall Street Journal, VentureBeat, Tech Crunch, SC Media, The Baltimore Sun, The Daily Beast, LawFare, and Talking Points Memo. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College.



