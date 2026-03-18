First English Lutheran Preschool
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First English Lutheran Preschool

About this event

Sales closed

2nd chance FELP Auction

Pick-up location

16495 Ireland Rd

Crocheted adult lap blanket (or child’s snuggle blanket item
Crocheted adult lap blanket (or child’s snuggle blanket
$1

Starting bid

Lovingly hand created and donated by Mariah Tepper; this blanket will provide warmth for the cold and possibly snowy days ahead still!

Spring crocheted basket item
Spring crocheted basket
$20

Starting bid

“Three Little Birds“ crocheted, created and donated this basket. It includes crown, bunny headband, bookmarks, carrot, butterfly, water bottle container, and a surprise book.

Easter/spring basket of fun item
Easter/spring basket of fun
$30

Starting bid

This basket donated by the Galletti family is filled with bubbles, candy, books, and puzzles to make Easter time “eggstra” special. Valued at $100

Dinner will cook itself basket item
Dinner will cook itself basket
$20

Starting bid

This basket donated by the Hoffman family includes a mini sous vide with cooking oil, sprayer, and spatulas.

Stay bearded item
Stay bearded
$20

Starting bid

Grooming supplies (comb, oil, and beard butter) for those whiskers near you!

“Gold” necklaces, earrings, and bracelet item
“Gold” necklaces, earrings, and bracelet
$20

Starting bid

These jewelry pieces donated by the Vinson family will look perfect for any mom, grandma or special aunt (especially with Mother’s Day coming soon). Set includes: 2 necklaces, 2 earring sets and a bracelet.

Home office decor item
Home office decor
$15

Starting bid

Every home office needs the mail organizer, trash can, stapler, paper clip, and business card holder.

Tell me why, how, what series item
Tell me why, how, what series item
Tell me why, how, what series
$15

Starting bid

Set of 4 books to help explain all about the details of this in a fun easy read print.

Teacher gift set item
Teacher gift set
$15

Starting bid

Teacher bags, glass water bottles and notepads to gift to a special teacher in your life (or family).

Dinner prep kit item
Dinner prep kit
$20

Starting bid

This electric wok with knife carving set will help with dinner preparation any night of the week.

Video game enthusiasts item
Video game enthusiasts
$15

Starting bid

Three “older” version PS 3 games as well as virtual pong set.

Pokagon State Park Toboggan rides item
Pokagon State Park Toboggan rides
$20

Starting bid

TWO people can use the 2 hour toboggan certificates any time during their open season (until March 2027).

Firekeeper’s Casino gift cards item
Firekeeper’s Casino gift cards
$20

Starting bid

Firekeepers Casino and Hotel donated $50 worth of cards to use for a variety of expenses at their Battle Creek facility.

“No calorie” Apple pie pan item
“No calorie” Apple pie pan
$10

Starting bid

This apple pie pan includes the recipe for a perfect apple pie (ingredients not included). After the pie is consumed you can document food intake with this journal.

Christmas is only 9 months away item
Christmas is only 9 months away
$15

Starting bid

Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year with this package of glass mug, necklace and reindeer candle.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!