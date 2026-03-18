2nd chance FELP Auction

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16495 Ireland Rd
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Lovingly hand created and donated by Mariah Tepper; this blanket will provide warmth for the cold and possibly snowy days ahead still!
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“Three Little Birds“ crocheted, created and donated this basket. It includes crown, bunny headband, bookmarks, carrot, butterfly, water bottle container, and a surprise book.
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This basket donated by the Galletti family is filled with bubbles, candy, books, and puzzles to make Easter time “eggstra” special. Valued at $100
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This basket donated by the Hoffman family includes a mini sous vide with cooking oil, sprayer, and spatulas.
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Grooming supplies (comb, oil, and beard butter) for those whiskers near you!
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These jewelry pieces donated by the Vinson family will look perfect for any mom, grandma or special aunt (especially with Mother’s Day coming soon). Set includes: 2 necklaces, 2 earring sets and a bracelet.
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Every home office needs the mail organizer, trash can, stapler, paper clip, and business card holder.
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Set of 4 books to help explain all about the details of this in a fun easy read print.
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Teacher bags, glass water bottles and notepads to gift to a special teacher in your life (or family).
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This electric wok with knife carving set will help with dinner preparation any night of the week.
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Three “older” version PS 3 games as well as virtual pong set.
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TWO people can use the 2 hour toboggan certificates any time during their open season (until March 2027).
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Firekeepers Casino and Hotel donated $50 worth of cards to use for a variety of expenses at their Battle Creek facility.
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This apple pie pan includes the recipe for a perfect apple pie (ingredients not included). After the pie is consumed you can document food intake with this journal.
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Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year with this package of glass mug, necklace and reindeer candle.
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