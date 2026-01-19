2nd Annual Derby Kickoff: Cocktails for a Cause Fundraiser

About this event
Beer / Nonalcoholic Beer
All wines
25 tickets + door prize coupon as a bonus ticket = 26 tickets.
✨ Great odds to win a beautifully curated raffle basket.
Grand Raffle Prizes valued at $450+ each
✨ Overnight Stay at MGM Springfield +$250 Chandlers Steakhouse gift card
💵 Lottery Tree + $50 Gift Card.
🥃 Bourbon & Cigar Basket – Woodford Reserve Bourbon & Cigars
Grand Raffle Prizes valued at $450+ each
✨ Overnight Stay at MGM Springfield +$250 Chandlers Steakhouse gift card
💵 Lottery Tree + $50 Gift Card.
🥃 Bourbon & Cigar Basket – Woodford Reserve Bourbon & Cigars
Grand Raffle Prizes valued at $450+ each
✨ Overnight Stay at MGM Springfield +$250 Chandlers Steakhouse gift card
💵 Lottery Tree + $50 Gift Card.
🥃 Bourbon & Cigar Basket – Woodford Reserve Bourbon & Cigars
Game Room Spotlight
Sponsor board listing in game room
Business featured for 30 days on EMWA website
Business sponsorship recognition in post-event
thank-you newsletter & social media mentions
4 event tickets
Raffle Table Spotlight
Sponsor board listing at raffle table
Business featured on EMWA website for 3 months
Recognition at 1 EMWA event, in 1 newsletter and 2
social media posts
6 event tickets
Premier Visibility Sponsor
Business display on high-top tables
Sponsor board listing in main event room
Logo featured on a racehorse for games
Business featured on EMWA website for 5 months
Recognition at 2 EMWA events, 2 email
newsletters and 3 social media posts
8 guest tickets
Signature Event Sponsor
Business display on high-top tables
Sponsor board listing in main event room
Logo featured on a racehorse for games
Business featured on EMWA website for 6 months
Recognition at 3 EMWA events, 3 email newsletters
and 5 social medial posts
10 guest tickets
Exclusive Speaking Opportunity
Press Release recognition
Premier Display Space
Top Sponsor board in main event room
Logo featured on a racehorse for games
Business featured on EMWA website for 12 months
Recognition at all events, email newsletters in 2026
bi-weekly social medial posts
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