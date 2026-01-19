Each Moment Were Alive Inc

Hosted by

Each Moment Were Alive Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Derby Kickoff: Cocktails for a Cause Fundraiser

150 Whiting Farms Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040, USA

General Admission
$45
Beer / Nonalcoholic Athletic Beer
$6

Beer / Nonalcoholic Beer

Wine
$8

All wines

Purple BUCKET Raffle Tickets
$20

25 tickets + door prize coupon as a bonus ticket = 26 tickets.
✨ Great odds to win a beautifully curated raffle basket.

1 Grand Raffle Tickets
$10

Grand Raffle Prizes valued at $450+ each

✨ Overnight Stay at MGM Springfield +$250 Chandlers Steakhouse gift card

💵 Lottery Tree + $50 Gift Card.

🥃 Bourbon & Cigar Basket – Woodford Reserve Bourbon & Cigars

3 Grand Raffle Tickets
$25

Grand Raffle Prizes valued at $450+ each

✨ Overnight Stay at MGM Springfield +$250 Chandlers Steakhouse gift card

💵 Lottery Tree + $50 Gift Card.

🥃 Bourbon & Cigar Basket – Woodford Reserve Bourbon & Cigars

7 Grand Raffle Tickets (Copy)
$50

Grand Raffle Prizes valued at $450+ each

✨ Overnight Stay at MGM Springfield +$250 Chandlers Steakhouse gift card

💵 Lottery Tree + $50 Gift Card.

🥃 Bourbon & Cigar Basket – Woodford Reserve Bourbon & Cigars

Saratoga Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Game Room Spotlight


Sponsor board listing in game room

Business featured for 30 days on EMWA website

Business sponsorship recognition in post-event

thank-you newsletter & social media mentions

Belmont Stakes Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 event tickets

Raffle Table Spotlight

Sponsor board listing at raffle table

Business featured on EMWA website for 3 months

Recognition at 1 EMWA event, in 1 newsletter and 2

social media posts

Preakness Stakes Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 event tickets

Premier Visibility Sponsor

Business display on high-top tables

Sponsor board listing in main event room

Logo featured on a racehorse for games

Business featured on EMWA website for 5 months

Recognition at 2 EMWA events, 2 email

newsletters and 3 social media posts

Kentucky Derby Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 guest tickets

Signature Event Sponsor

Business display on high-top tables

Sponsor board listing in main event room

Logo featured on a racehorse for games

Business featured on EMWA website for 6 months

Recognition at 3 EMWA events, 3 email newsletters

and 5 social medial posts

Triple Crown Sponsor
$2,500

10 guest tickets

Exclusive Speaking Opportunity

Press Release recognition

Premier Display Space

Top Sponsor board in main event room

Logo featured on a racehorse for games

Business featured on EMWA website for 12 months

Recognition at all events, email newsletters in 2026

bi-weekly social medial posts

Add a donation for Each Moment Were Alive Inc

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