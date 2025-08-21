🌟 GeneticsRose 2nd Annual Walk for Epilepsy 🌟

7700 Cypresswood Dr

Spring, TX 77379, USA

General Admission
free

🎉 FREE Admission – Everyone is welcome!

Kids Shirt
$15

Kids: XS – XL
All shirt sales will go directly towards supporting GeneticsRose and our mission to raise awareness, support families, and give back to the community.

Adult Shirts
$20

Adults: XS – XL
Adult
$25

Adults: 2X – 5X
Neck Pillow Donation
$8

Bring a neck pillow to the GeneticsRose Epilepsy Walk and you’ll be entered into a drawing for amazing prizes!

Every donation makes a difference and helps families rest a little easier during tough times.

Let’s walk, give, and make a difference together!

Vendor Booth
$25

$25 Fee per booth
A great way to support the cause and share your business with the community!

Let’s walk with hope, love, and strength for epilepsy awareness! 💜

Volunteer
free

Be part of a fun and meaningful day! Help with setup, registration, passing out water, and cheering on walkers as we raise awareness for epilepsy.

Your support makes a difference together, we walk for hope and awareness!

$

