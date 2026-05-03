2nd IEN Global Convention

• Prime exhibition table placement

• Dedicated 15-minute company presentation during Lunch or AM/PM Break

• Five (5) complimentary exhibitor registrations

• Full-page advertisement in the official convention program

• Acknowledgement throughout the event

• Prominent logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program

• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms

• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag





Notice

All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.

Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.

Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.