2nd IEN Global Convention

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About this event
North York, ON M2K 1E1, Canada
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Avail early bird discount until August 31, 2026.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Avail early bird discount until August 31, 2026.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the convention at the convenience of your home using any mobile or desktop device.
• Prime exhibition table placement
• Dedicated 15-minute company presentation during Lunch or AM/PM Break
• Five (5) complimentary exhibitor registrations
• Full-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Acknowledgement throughout the event
• Prominent logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
• Prime exhibition table placement
• Three (3) complimentary exhibitor registrations • Half-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
• Exhibition table placement
• One (1) complimentary exhibitor registration
• Quarter-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
• Prominent logo placement on the stage of the sponsored event
• Acknowledgement throughout the sponsored event and the convention
• Dedicated 15-minute greeting/company presentation during the sponsored event
• Five (5) complimentary sponsor registrations
• Full-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Prime exhibition table placement during the sponsored event
• Prominent logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
• Prominent logo placement on the stage of the sponsored event
• Acknowledgement throughout the sponsored event and the convention
• Dedicated 15-minute greeting/company presentation during the sponsored event
• Five (5) complimentary sponsor registrations
• Full-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Prime exhibition table placement during the sponsored event
• Prominent logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
• Prominent logo placement on the convention stage
• Acknowledgement throughout the convention
• Dedicated 15-minute greeting/company presentation during the main event
• Five (5) complimentary sponsor registrations
• Full-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Prominent logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
• Logo placement on the convention swag bag
• Priority inclusion of up to three (3) pages of company flyers or promotional materials in the swag bag
• Inclusion of one branded souvenir item in the swag bag
• Acknowledgement throughout the convention
• Three (3) complimentary sponsor registrations
• Full-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Prominent logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
• Colored logo/advertisement placement on the back cover of the convention brochure
• Acknowledgement throughout the convention
• Three (3) complimentary sponsor registrations
• Full-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Prominent logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
• Logo placement on convention ID badges and lanyards
• One (1) complimentary sponsor registration
• Full-page advertisement in the official convention program
• Logo inclusion on banners, stage visuals, and convention program
• Logo placement on promotional materials across print and digital platforms
• Inclusion of one (1) company flyer in the convention swag bag
Notice
All sponsors will be subject to a vetting and approval process by SIENNA.
Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee sponsorship acceptance.
Sponsorships are confirmed only upon successful payment, signing of the sponsorship agreement, review and approval from SIENNA convention team and board of directors.
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