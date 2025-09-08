2nd International Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Register as an individual player with a charitable contribution of $159 and take part in the 18-hole community golf scramble supporting Sport Talent Foundation.
Your participation includes access to the tournament, breakfast and lunch courtesy of our community partners, a player appreciation gift, and on-course contests and raffles, including the Hole-in-One Challenge for a chance to win a car.
All proceeds benefit Sport Talent Foundation’s youth education, athletic, and addiction-prevention programs.
Please note: A portion of the registration fee represents the fair market value of goods and services provided (such as meals and player gifts) and is therefore not tax-deductible. The remaining portion may qualify as a charitable contribution as permitted by law. Please consult your tax advisor.
Register your foursome with a charitable contribution of $559 to participate in the 18-hole community golf scramble supporting Sport Talent Foundation.
Your registration includes participation in the tournament, breakfast and lunch courtesy of our community partners, a player appreciation package, and access to friendly contests and raffles throughout the course.
Join us for the Friday evening community reception, a special gathering that brings together supporters, partners, and friends of Sport Talent Foundation.
Your Cocktail Ticket provides access to an evening of networking, live music, and community celebration — featuring a relaxed social atmosphere.
This event recognizes those who contribute to our mission of empowering youth through education, athletics, and addiction-prevention programs. Open to all guests, including non-golfers, the evening highlights the shared commitment of our supporters.
Please note: A portion of the ticket price represents the fair market value of food and beverages provided and is therefore not tax-deductible. The remaining portion may be deductible as allowed by law. Please consult your tax advisor.
Half the pot goes to the winner, half supports Sport Talent Foundation’s youth sports and drug prevention programs. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/preregistration-sport-talent-foundation-2nd-golf-tournament
As a valued community supporter, your contribution will help us expand our educational, athletic, and addiction-prevention programs for youth. In appreciation of your generosity, we are pleased to recognize your organization through logo placement on event materials, acknowledgment on social media, and inclusion in our community appreciation announcements during the Reception & Awards Buffet.
