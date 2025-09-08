2nd International Golf Tournament

Register as an individual player with a charitable contribution of $159 and take part in the 18-hole community golf scramble supporting Sport Talent Foundation.

Your participation includes access to the tournament, breakfast and lunch courtesy of our community partners, a player appreciation gift, and on-course contests and raffles, including the Hole-in-One Challenge for a chance to win a car.

All proceeds benefit Sport Talent Foundation’s youth education, athletic, and addiction-prevention programs.

Please note: A portion of the registration fee represents the fair market value of goods and services provided (such as meals and player gifts) and is therefore not tax-deductible. The remaining portion may qualify as a charitable contribution as permitted by law. Please consult your tax advisor.