BONUS ITEMS! Douglas Elementary School Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable day on the greens at the stunning Belmont Lake Golf Club! This complimentary certificate includes an 18-hole round of golf for four players, plus golf carts, on one of Eastern North Carolina’s premier championship courses. Perfect for a relaxing outing with friends, family, or colleagues. Bid now and tee up an unforgettable experience!
Value: $320
Starting bid
Offering (3) 30-minute lessons for up to 2 children during the summer of 2026 at Lakemont Pool. These lessons are intended for stroke improvement (any stroke) and race-day readiness (improving diving, flip turns, etc.).
Children must be at least 7 years old and have the ability to swim freestyle at least 25 yards without assistance. Lessons will be coordinated with the (2) coaches.
Value: $160
Starting bid
Join us at our vineyard in Mocksville to experience the finest wines with a curated tasting that reflects the best of each season. Our offerings evolve throughout the year, ensuring every visit provides a unique selection of our award-winning wines.
Our knowledgeable staff are ready to guide you through this wine journey, inviting you to embrace our culture and passion for winemaking. Please note, all our wines are crafted in a dry style, with the exception of our dessert wines.
Expiration: October 1, 2026
Value: $75
Starting bid
Beautifully framed watercolor painting by local artist! 13"x16" - frame included!
Value: $75
Starting bid
Great Outdoor Provision Co. packs a lot of information into an eight hour day, including: casting, knots, equipment, fishing strategies and fly selection, for cold water, warm water and saltwater species.
Beginners can expect to learn the skills that will allow them to catch fish on their own, and intermediate level fly fishers can advance their casting skills and fill in some holes in their technical knowledge.
We provide all equipment, including a textbook, flies, as well as lunch and drinks. Just bring your sense of humor, a willingness to have fun and learn, but register early as most classes are filled to capacity.
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $350
Starting bid
Frederik Andersen #31 Autographed Photo
Value: $40
Starting bid
Spend 2 hours on court with Raleigh Racquet Club's World Class training staff!
Value: $180
Starting bid
barre3 is a full body, balanced workout that combines strength, cardio, and mindfulness. Join us for a full month of unlimited classes to feel stronger in body and mind.
Enjoy unlimited classes for 1 month at the Whitaker Mill Road location! Included:
Unlimited Studio Classes
Free Play Lounge, our in-studio child care
Discounted Apparel
1 guest pass
Access to barre3 online
*New clients only!
Value: $189
Starting bid
Climb, learn, and explore at Triangle Rock Club’s Salvage Yard location near Ironworks in Raleigh! This package includes four day passes with full access to the facility, plus an Intro to Climbing Class for two. In this one-hour beginner class, you’ll learn top-rope belay skills and proper equipment use—no experience needed. All gear is provided, just register in advance and get ready to climb!
Value: $260
Starting bid
Upgrade your wardrobe with this elevated collection of 12+ Peter Millar and G/FORE apparel and accessories—designed to take you seamlessly from the course to the office to a night out.
Known for their understated style, modern performance fabrics, and exceptional craftsmanship, Peter Millar (Crown Classic and Crown Crafted fits) delivers timeless pieces that balance comfort and sophistication. This package also includes G/FORE golf gloves and hats, adding a bold, sport-forward edge to your look.
Please note: All clothing items in this package are men’s size MEDIUM. Golf gloves are size LARGE.
Value: $2,490
Starting bid
Upgrade your wardrobe with this elevated collection of 12+ Peter Millar and G/FORE apparel and accessories—designed to take you seamlessly from the course to the office to a night out.
Known for their understated style, modern performance fabrics, and exceptional craftsmanship, Peter Millar (Crown Classic and Crown Crafted fits) delivers timeless pieces that balance comfort and sophistication. This package also includes G/FORE golf gloves and hats, adding a bold, sport-forward edge to your look.
Please note: All apparel items in this package are men’s size LARGE.
Value: $1,760
Starting bid
Upgrade your wardrobe with this elevated collection of 10 Peter Millar and G/FORE apparel and accessories—designed to take you seamlessly from the course to the office to a night out.
Known for their understated style, modern performance fabrics, and exceptional craftsmanship, Peter Millar (Crown Classic and Crown Crafted fits) delivers timeless pieces that balance comfort and sophistication. This package also includes G/FORE golf gloves (including one set of women’s gloves) and hats, adding a bold, sport-forward edge to your look.
Please note: All apparel items in this package are size EXTRA LARGE only.
Value: $990
Starting bid
After years of searching for the holy grail of beach chairs the Shibumi Chair is here. A chair so comfortable you never want to get out of it, yet built so durable it will withstand years of hard lounging on salty beaches. Enjoy these 2 chairs while sitting under a Shibumi Shade Mini!
Value: $565
Starting bid
Use this Swagger gift card on a trendy new outfit, gifts for a friend, or home decor!
Value: $100
Starting bid
This North Hills gift card can be used at any shop or restaurant in North Hills except the Renaissance Raleigh North Hills Hotel, AC Hotel, CHANEL, HYATT house Hotel, Exxon, Ideal Image, Sweetgreen, The ABC Store, True Food Kitchen and Walgreens.
Value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!