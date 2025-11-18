This Purple Heart Thumb Cross is handmade by Vietnam Veteran Jon who burns the heart into each cross, each one is unique, no one cross is the same. Much better then a the massed produced and painted on heart crossed sold elsewhere.

Made from Paduka a African hardwood, a vibrant red, durable hardwood from tropical regions of central and western Africa. Made with care and purpose specifically for 2nd Mission Veteran Sober House to Battle PTSD.