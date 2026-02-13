2nd Night Passover Seder

About this event
Gefilte Fish
Matzo Ball Soup
Chicken Breast with Bruschetta Topping
season veggies & potatoes
Ice Cream Sundae Bar
Beverages including wine
Gefilte Fish
Matzo Ball Soup
Five-Hour Braised Short Ribs
season veggies & potatoes
Ice Cream Sundae Bar
Beverages including wine
Matzo Veg Ball Soup
Roasted Vegetable Platter
seasonal veggies & potatoes
Ice Cream Sundae Bar
Beverages including wine
Matzo Ball Soup
Grilled Chicken Strips
French Fries
Ice Cream Sundae Bar
Beverages including grape juice
$
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