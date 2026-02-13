Temple Hesed

Hosted by

Temple Hesed

About this event

2nd Night Passover Seder

1 Knox Rd

Scranton, PA 18505, USA

Adult | Chicken Entree
$40

Gefilte Fish

Matzo Ball Soup

Chicken Breast with Bruschetta Topping

season veggies & potatoes

Ice Cream Sundae Bar

Beverages including wine

Adult | Short Rib Entree
$40

Gefilte Fish

Matzo Ball Soup

Five-Hour Braised Short Ribs

season veggies & potatoes

Ice Cream Sundae Bar

Beverages including wine

Adult | Vegetarian Entree
$40

Matzo Veg Ball Soup

Roasted Vegetable Platter

seasonal veggies & potatoes

Ice Cream Sundae Bar

Beverages including wine

Children's Entree (10 years or younger)
$20

Matzo Ball Soup

Grilled Chicken Strips

French Fries

Ice Cream Sundae Bar

Beverages including grape juice

Add a donation for Temple Hesed

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!