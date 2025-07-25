2nd Quarter Performance Training

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
💥 NEW DROP: The Hall of Fame Package 💥
This one’s for the athletes who don’t just want to play the game—they want to master it.
With $150 in savings, this all-access pass gets you:
🏋️♂️ Unlimited performance classes
🛠 Recovery Room access
🔥 Open Lift sessions
📈 Consistent structure = next-level results
But this package isn’t just about you.
Half of your investment fuels mentorship for underserved youth in our city.
That’s training with purpose.
Ready to level up and leave a legacy?
#HallOfFamePackage #TrainGiveGrow #UntamedAthletes #StrongerTogether
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
💥 NEW DROP: The Hall of Fame Family Package 💥
This one’s for the families who are all in—raising athletes who want to dominate on and off the field.
For just $975, up to 2 athletes get:
🏋️♂️ Unlimited performance classes
🛠 Full Recovery Room access
🔥 Open Lift sessions
📈 Structure, consistency, and growth all season long
That breaks down to just $22 per class—$11 per athlete.
One of our best value offerings EVER.
And like always—50% of your investment helps mentor youth in schools and after-school programs across our city.
Train together. Grow together. Give together.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
For athletes committed to performing at their peak, the All-Star Package is the best value option—giving you unlimited access to all performance classes, designated Open Lift sessions, and our Recovery Room for optimal muscle recovery and injury prevention.
Consistently attending structured training and recovery sessions is one of the best ways to stay strong, prevent injuries, and perform at the highest level all season long. This package ensures your athlete has everything they need to train smarter, recover faster, and dominate their sport.
And the impact goes beyond the gym—50% of your investment helps support a child in our mentorship program, providing guidance in schools and after-school programs, changing lives on and off the field.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
The All-Star Family Package is the best value option for families dedicated to athletic excellence. With unlimited access to all performance classes, designated Open Lift sessions, and the Recovery Room, this package ensures up to 2 athletes receive elite-level training, recovery, and injury prevention to stay strong and perform at their highest level.
By enrolling, you’re not just investing in your family’s success—you’re changing lives. 50% of your investment helps support a child in our mentorship program, providing mentorship and after-school support for youth who need it most.
Train. Recover. Perform. Give back.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Take your athlete’s training to the next level with the Pro Performance Package—designed for those committed to growth, strength, and peak performance. This package includes two expert-led training sessions per week plus exclusive access to Open Lift during designated time slots, allowing athletes to put in extra work and maximize their progress.
But this isn’t just about getting stronger—it’s about giving back. 50% of your investment directly supports a child in our mentorship program, providing life-changing guidance in schools and after-school programs.
Train like a pro. Lift with purpose. Empower the next generation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
For families committed to growth and peak performance, the Pro Family Package offers expert-led training twice per week for up to 2 athletes, plus access to Open Lift during designated slots for extra work and skill refinement.
More than just training, this package helps transform lives—50% of your investment supports a child in our mentorship program, providing crucial mentorship and resources in schools and after-school programs.
Train like pros. Lift with purpose. Empower the next generation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Give your child the foundation for athletic success with our Rookie Performance Package—a specialized training program designed to build speed, agility, strength, and coordination through one session per week. This package is perfect for young athletes looking to enhance their performance while developing the essential skills for long-term growth and injury prevention.
But this isn’t just about your child’s progress—it’s about making an impact. 50% of your investment directly supports a child in our mentorship program, providing guidance in schools and after-school programs, ensuring they receive the support and opportunities they deserve.
Invest in your child. Empower another. Shape the future.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Support your young athletes' development with the Rookie Family Package, designed for up to 2 athletes in the same household. This package provides one specialized training session per week per athlete, helping them build speed, agility, strength, and coordination while laying the foundation for long-term success.
Beyond athletic growth, your investment also creates real impact—50% of your enrollment directly supports a child in our mentorship program, providing guidance in schools and after-school programs to help them succeed.
Invest in your family. Empower another. Shape the future.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing