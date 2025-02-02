The Real Program Inc.

Hosted by

The Real Program Inc.

About this event

2nd REAL Annual Golf Tournament

1 Kernwood St

Salem, MA 01970, USA

REAL Golfer Foursome Registration
$1,400

Be a champion for community change while networking with local leaders and enjoying a premier golf experience.


Your foursome's participation directly funds educational opportunities that transform lives in our community!

This foursome registration includes:

  • A round of golf for each of the four golfers
  • 18 holes at the exclusive Kernwood Country Club
  • Box lunch for each golfer
  • Catered dinner for each golfer
  • Two golf carts for the group
REAL Golfer Individual Registration
$350

Be a champion for community change while networking with local leaders and enjoying a premier golf experience. Your participation directly funds educational opportunities that transform lives in our community.

Add a donation for The Real Program Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!