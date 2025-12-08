Hosted by

Eagles Select Soccer Club Inc

About this event

2nd Session Indoor Soccer - Hall of Fame Fitness Center (copy)

2700 Roberts Ave NW

Canton, OH 44709, USA

U8 Team
$600

U8 Teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2018 and younger. (will make this happen if we have 4 or more teams) If we do not have enough, clubs will have the option of moving the team to U10 Division 3, or be refunded.

U10 Team Division 1
$600

U10 teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2016 and younger

U10 Team Division 2
$600

U10 teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2016 and younger

U10 Team Division 3
$600

U10 teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2016 and younger (This division can be used for U8 teams) Will also be mostly girls teams.

U12 Team Division 1
$800

U12 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2014 and younger

U12 Team Division 2
$800

U12 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2014 and younger

U14 Team Division 1
$800

U14 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2011 and younger. No High School Players.

U14 Team Division 2
$800

U14 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2011 and younger. No High School Players.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!