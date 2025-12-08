2nd Session Indoor Soccer - Hall of Fame Fitness Center (copy)

Hosted by
About this event
U8 Teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2018 and younger. (will make this happen if we have 4 or more teams) If we do not have enough, clubs will have the option of moving the team to U10 Division 3, or be refunded.
U10 teams will play 7v7. Players must be birth year 2016 and younger
U12 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2014 and younger
U14 teams will play 9v9. Players must be birth year 2011 and younger. No High School Players.
