eventClosed

2nd Sip,Paint and Support Fundraiser

6500 Powell Rd

Wildwood, FL 34785, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Online ticket
$45

Grants entry to the event included material, finger foods 2 drink tickets

Couples online tickets
$100

Grants 2 entries to the event included materials, finger foods 4 drink tickets and 4 raffle tickets

Door ticket
$55

Grants entry to the event included material, finger foods 2 drink tickets. First come first serve, entrance will depend on availability.

Platinum Presenter Sponsor
$500

Presenter sponsor, just three available, logo at the marketing materials, and social media recognition across the IDW chapters. 2 tickets for the event, 4 raffle tickets, 3 min business presentation at the event. 5 mentions during the program as sponsor. Authorize to distribute promo materials for event attendees

Gold Sponsor
$250

Industry exclusivity , logo at the marketing materials, and social media recognition in Gold sponsor combined post across the IDW chapters. 1 ticket for the event, 2 raffle tickets, 1 min business presentation at the event. 3 mentions during the program as sponsor. Authorize to distribute promo materials for event attendees

Silver Sponsor
$150

Logo at the marketing materials, and social media recognition on combined silver sponsor group. 2 raffle tickets, 2 mentions during the program as sponsor. Authorize to distribute promo materials for event attendees

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing