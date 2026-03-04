BIND Associates

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BIND Associates

About this event

2nd Wootton AASPN Renaissance Gala - Sponsorship Package

Lakewood Country Club

13901 Glen Mill Rd, Rockville, MD 20850, USA

Bronze Sponsorship Package
$350

Sponsor Benefits:

Admits 1 &
Mention during the event & included in Program

Silver Sponsorship Package
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor Benefits:

Admits 1 & 1 additional Guest ...
Mention during the event & included in Program
Acknowledgement in event materials

Gold Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsor Benefits:

Admits 1 & 2 additional Guests ...
Mention during the event & included in Program
Acknowledgement in event materials ...
Name prominently featured on event banner

Platinum Sponsorship Package
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor Benefits:

Admits 1 & 3 additional Guests
Mention during the event
Acknowledgement in event materials
Name prominently featured on event banner
Social Media acknowledgement

Other
Pay what you can

General donation to support the event

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