2nd Wootton AASPN Renaissance Gala - Sponsorship Package

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About this event
Sponsor Benefits:
Admits 1 &
Mention during the event & included in Program
Sponsor Benefits:
Admits 1 & 1 additional Guest ...
Mention during the event & included in Program
Acknowledgement in event materials
Sponsor Benefits:
Admits 1 & 2 additional Guests ...
Mention during the event & included in Program
Acknowledgement in event materials ...
Name prominently featured on event banner
Sponsor Benefits:
Admits 1 & 3 additional Guests
Mention during the event
Acknowledgement in event materials
Name prominently featured on event banner
Social Media acknowledgement
General donation to support the event
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