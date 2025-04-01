Add a donation for Mahamevnawa Bhavana Monastery Of New Jersey
$
3 Day Burlington retreat - Privet Bunk Bed - WOMEN
$385
This is a ticket to securing your Private Bunk Bed (Lower Bunk-women): Have a bunk bed all to yourself, with no one occupying the upper bunk, at facility, 3 day silent Meditation Retreat at Burlington Quicker Meeting house, 340 High St, Burlington, NJ 08016
This is a ticket to securing your Private Bunk Bed (Lower Bunk-women): Have a bunk bed all to yourself, with no one occupying the upper bunk, at facility, 3 day silent Meditation Retreat at Burlington Quicker Meeting house, 340 High St, Burlington, NJ 08016
3 Day Burlington retreat - Privet Bunk Bed -Men
$385
This is a ticket to securing your Private Bunk Bed (Lower Bunk-men): Have a bunk bed all to yourself, with no one occupying the upper bunk, at facility, 3 day silent Meditation Retreat at Burlington Quicker Meeting house, 340 High St, Burlington, NJ 08016
This is a ticket to securing your Private Bunk Bed (Lower Bunk-men): Have a bunk bed all to yourself, with no one occupying the upper bunk, at facility, 3 day silent Meditation Retreat at Burlington Quicker Meeting house, 340 High St, Burlington, NJ 08016
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!