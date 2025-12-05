3 Month Membership Giveaway

1 Entry Per Family/Household
Free

Requirements to enter the raffle:

  • be a family with child(ren) desiring membership at The Watering Hole Community Center with plans to use the membership on a weekly basis
  • currently receiving WIC and/or EBT benefits

LIMITED NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE.

NOT ALL WHO ENTER THE RAFFLE WILL BE AWARDED.

APPLICATIONS CLOSE DEC. 20TH 2025

Memberships will be valid January - March

