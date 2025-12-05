3 Month Membership Giveaway

Requirements to enter the raffle:
- be a family with child(ren) desiring membership at The Watering Hole Community Center with plans to use the membership on a weekly basis
- currently receiving WIC and/or EBT benefits
LIMITED NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE.
NOT ALL WHO ENTER THE RAFFLE WILL BE AWARDED.
APPLICATIONS CLOSE DEC. 20TH 2025
Memberships will be valid January - March
