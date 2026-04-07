Greater Suburban Maryland Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Hosted by

Greater Suburban Maryland Chapter Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About this event

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, 3 Point Shoot Out and Dunk Contest

4321 Ord St NE

Washington, DC 20019, USA

Team Registration
$60

Registration for a team competing in the 3 v 3 tournament


After payment, complete your team registration here: https://forms.gle/61worKobYsWYHg59A

Slam Dunk Contest Registration
$10

Registration for the Slam Dunk Contest


After payment, complete your team registration here: https://forms.gle/NWw8n3YhXNutiPCw8

Free throw Contest
$10

Registration for the Free Throw Contest


After payment, complete your team registration here: https://forms.gle/NWw8n3YhXNutiPCw8

3 Point Shoot Out Contest
$10

Registration for the 3 point shoot out contest


After payment, complete your team registration here: https://forms.gle/NWw8n3YhXNutiPCw8

General Admission
$5

Ensure your seat at the tournament.

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