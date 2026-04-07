3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, 3 Point Shoot Out and Dunk Contest

Hosted by
About this event
Registration for a team competing in the 3 v 3 tournament
After payment, complete your team registration here: https://forms.gle/61worKobYsWYHg59A
Registration for the Slam Dunk Contest
After payment, complete your team registration here: https://forms.gle/NWw8n3YhXNutiPCw8
Registration for the Free Throw Contest
After payment, complete your team registration here: https://forms.gle/NWw8n3YhXNutiPCw8
Registration for the 3 point shoot out contest
After payment, complete your team registration here: https://forms.gle/NWw8n3YhXNutiPCw8
Ensure your seat at the tournament.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!