3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament for CHRIS 180

If you sign up individually, you will be placed with other free agents or a team of 3 that needs an extra player. PLEASE NOTE - BEFORE YOU PAY - you can change the extra zeffy fee to $0. This is a fee charged by this online platform for this registration form and does not go to the charity.
If you sign up individually, you will be placed with other free agents or a team of 3 that needs an extra player. PLEASE NOTE - BEFORE YOU PAY - you can change the extra zeffy fee to $0. This is a fee charged by this online platform for this registration form and does not go to the charity.
Team of max 4 registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
PLEASE NOTE - BEFORE YOU PAY - you can change the extra zeffy fee to $0. This is a fee charged by this online platform for this registration form and does not go to the charity.
PLEASE NOTE - BEFORE YOU PAY - you can change the extra zeffy fee to $0. This is a fee charged by this online platform for this registration form and does not go to the charity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!