Happy Kids Tournaments

Hosted by

Happy Kids Tournaments

About this event

Add a donation for Happy Kids Tournaments

$

Sales closed

3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament for CHRIS 180

Central Park

400 Merritts Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA

Free Agent
$50
If you sign up individually, you will be placed with other free agents or a team of 3 that needs an extra player. PLEASE NOTE - BEFORE YOU PAY - you can change the extra zeffy fee to $0. This is a fee charged by this online platform for this registration form and does not go to the charity.
Team of max 4 registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
PLEASE NOTE - BEFORE YOU PAY - you can change the extra zeffy fee to $0. This is a fee charged by this online platform for this registration form and does not go to the charity.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!