3-ON-3 Compete Basketball Tournament - NJ

Hosted by
About this event
Team Check-In Sat June 6th, 2026 9 am.
Game Play 9:30 am - 12:30 pm. Food and Drink will be available for purchase.
Team Check-In Sat June 6th, 2026 1 pm
Game Play 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm. Food and Drink will be available for purchase.
Boys Middle School/JV Basketball 3v3 Tournament
Team Check-In Sun June 7th, 2026 9 am.
Game Play 9:30 am - 12:30 pm. Food and Drink will be available for purchase.
Boys High School Varsity 3v3 Basketball Tournament
Team Check-In Sun June 7th, 2026 1 pm
Game Play 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm. Food and Drink will be available for purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!