3 ON 3 - Let the streets say AMEN

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About this event
This registration is for ONE youth team (3 players), ages 12 & under.
Teams can be co-ed, all boys, or all girls—your choice. $250 is on the line!
Just come ready to hoop and leave it all on the court. 🏀🔥
This is where grown game meets real competition.
3 players. One team. $75 entry ($25 per player).
Co-ed, men, or women—it’s your call. $750 is on the line!
Just know when you step on that court… it’s serious. 🏀🔥
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!