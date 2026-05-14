Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

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Fulshear Charger Band Boosters

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3. OPTIONAL ITEMS

ENCOURAGED - Rehearsal Shirts item
ENCOURAGED - Rehearsal Shirts
$40

4 Dry-Fit Shirts. We ask students to wear a specific color each day to make drill easier to read. We ask the students to have a Grey, Purple, Blue and Red shirt for rehearsals. This will provide them for all the students!

BAND Hat item
BAND Hat
$22

Great cap. ONLY ACCEPTABLE HAT IN THE STANDS AT GAMES. Embroidered with BAND logo.

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GUARD Hat item
GUARD Hat
$22

Great cap. ONLY ACCEPTABLE HAT IN THE STANDS AT GAMES. Embroidered with GUARD logo.

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Half Gallon Water Bottle item
Half Gallon Water Bottle
$10

CAN be purchased elsewhere BUT is the correct water bottle for marching members.

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