3. OPTIONAL ITEMS

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4 Dry-Fit Shirts. We ask students to wear a specific color each day to make drill easier to read. We ask the students to have a Grey, Purple, Blue and Red shirt for rehearsals. This will provide them for all the students!
Great cap. ONLY ACCEPTABLE HAT IN THE STANDS AT GAMES. Embroidered with BAND logo.
Great cap. ONLY ACCEPTABLE HAT IN THE STANDS AT GAMES. Embroidered with GUARD logo.
CAN be purchased elsewhere BUT is the correct water bottle for marching members.
$
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