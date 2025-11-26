3 Schools 1 Community Carnival Tickets

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Claim Your 20 Free Tickets!
We’re thrilled to offer 20 free tickets to all enrolled students of Evergreen, Vaughn, and Minter Creek Elementary Schools! This is your chance to enjoy games and activities at the Evergreen Carnival without any cost.
Simply add these tickets to your order.
Note: This offer is exclusively for current students. Don’t miss out on the fun—claim your tickets today!
Just a Buck for Fun!
Grab a single ticket and jump into the excitement! Perfect for trying out a game or enjoying carnival treats. At just $1, it’s a sweet deal for a dash of joy!
Carnival Delight Pack!
Get ready for the ultimate fun package! With 15 tickets for only $10, you can dive into multiple games or try your luck at every booth. Perfect for making the most of your carnival experience!
Super Fun Bundle!
Amp up your carnival adventure with 35 tickets for just $20! Ideal for families and friends, this bundle lets you share the excitement and create unforgettable memories together. More tickets, more fun!
Mega Ticket Bonanza!
Ready to unleash the fun? With 50 tickets for only $25, you’ll have plenty to explore every game and activity! Perfect for group outings or for those who just can’t get enough carnival enjoyment!
Day‑Of All‑You‑Can‑Play Pass – $40
Unlock a full day of nonstop fun with the All‑You‑Can‑Play Pass! Available for $40 at the door on the day of the event, this wristband gives you unlimited access to all games and activities—no tickets needed. Perfect for kids and families who want to enjoy everything the carnival has to offer without limits!
Cotton Candy – $3
Treat yourself to a fluffy, sweet carnival classic! Cotton candy is available for just $3, and every dollar goes directly toward supporting 5th Grade Camp. Enjoy a tasty treat while helping our students create unforgettable outdoor learning experiences!
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