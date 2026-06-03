3 Shanti's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Donner benefits are one class a month and one 20 minute energy healing session per quarter (every 3 months of membership).
Valid until June 18, 2027
Donner benefits are discount of $25, one class a month and one 20 minute energy healing session per quarter (every 3 months).
Renews monthly
Donner benefits are two classes a month and one forty minute energy massage session per quarter (every 3 months of membership).
Valid until June 18, 2027
Donner benefits are a discount of $30, two classes a month, and one forty minute energy massage session a quarter (every 3 months).
Renews monthly
Donner benefits are 3 classes a month and one forty minute spiritual counseling session a quarter (every three months of membership).
Valid until June 18, 2027
Donner benefits are a discount of $40, 3 classes a month and one forty minute spiritual counseling session a quarter (every three months).
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