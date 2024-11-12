3 Tickets to Iowa Women's Basketball

You are bidding on 3 tickets in Section K, Row 4 to see the Hawkeyes play Purdue on Sunday, December 29. Similar seats are selling for $140+ each. Your bid price includes all three tickets.
Experience the thrill of an Iowa Women's Basketball game, all while supporting a great cause! Tickets have sold out for the second consecutive season, but you can secure three (3) tickets to the highly-anticipated match on Sunday, December 29th, when the Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
These exclusive tickets were donated by a generous season ticket holder and will place you right in the heart of the excitement in Section K, Row 4, Seats 3, 4, 5 (see photo for seat view), providing prime seating for 2 adults and 1 child. Don't miss out on this chance to create unforgettable memories. Act quickly – this exclusive opportunity won't be available for long!
Bid now on this lot of 3 tickets to attend an incredible event while giving back to the Grant Wood Elementary School. Tickets will be transferred to the highest bidder upon receipt of payment, so you can enjoy the game knowing you've made a significant impact on the education and well-being of local students. Don't miss this chance to support the school and experience top-tier women's basketball!
For questions about the tickets, please email [email protected]
