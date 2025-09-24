🎉 3-Year Anniversary Celebration Mixer 🎉

Hosted by
About this event
Includes entry to the celebration, cake, and lite bites (first come, first served). Come enjoy the fun, good vibes, and community spirit as we celebrate 3 years of impact and growth!
Make your celebration even more meaningful! Your donation will go directly toward supporting families during the Christmas season and honoring Jacob Way’s anniversary. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate while giving back.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!