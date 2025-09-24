Jacob Way Organization

Jacob Way Organization

🎉 3-Year Anniversary Celebration Mixer 🎉

2425 SE Green Oaks Blvd #117

Arlington, TX 76018, USA

FREE RSVP
Free

Includes entry to the celebration, cake, and lite bites (first come, first served). Come enjoy the fun, good vibes, and community spirit as we celebrate 3 years of impact and growth!

✨ Legacy of Love Ticket
$15

Make your celebration even more meaningful! Your donation will go directly toward supporting families during the Christmas season and honoring Jacob Way’s anniversary. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate while giving back.

