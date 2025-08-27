30 Families Celebrating 30 Years of Excellence

Hosted by
🎉 Join the Legacy: Become One of Our 30 Founding Families!
Help us bring a cutting-edge video scoreboard to life—an exciting addition that will elevate school assemblies, student and parent presentations, and showcase our championship-winning sports teams in style.
By contributing to this special campaign, you’ll play a vital role in transforming our gym into a dynamic hub of school spirit and celebration.
🏆 Recognition That Lasts
As a Founding Family, your name—or your student’s—will be proudly displayed on a commemorative plaque in the School Gym throughout the year and also the 2026–2027 school year.
Let’s build something unforgettable—together.
Please use the discount code:
30for30check
Check to:
D'Evelyn Education Foundation
Memo: 30 for 30 Appeal
Mail to:
D'Evelyn Jr/Sr High School
Attn: DEF treasurer
10359 W Nassau Ave
Denver, CO 80235
