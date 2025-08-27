D'Evelyn Education Foundation

D'Evelyn Education Foundation

30 Families Celebrating 30 Years of Excellence

Founding 30 for 30 Family
$1,000

🎉 Join the Legacy: Become One of Our 30 Founding Families!
Help us bring a cutting-edge video scoreboard to life—an exciting addition that will elevate school assemblies, student and parent presentations, and showcase our championship-winning sports teams in style.

By contributing to this special campaign, you’ll play a vital role in transforming our gym into a dynamic hub of school spirit and celebration.

🏆 Recognition That Lasts
As a Founding Family, your name—or your student’s—will be proudly displayed on a commemorative plaque in the School Gym throughout the year and also the 2026–2027 school year.

Let’s build something unforgettable—together.

Pay by Check Option
$1,000

Please use the discount code:

30for30check


Check to:

D'Evelyn Education Foundation

Memo: 30 for 30 Appeal


Mail to:

D'Evelyn Jr/Sr High School

Attn: DEF treasurer

10359 W Nassau Ave

Denver, CO 80235

