30 for 30 - Multiply the Magic

Hosted by
About this event
Our featured contribution.
Celebrate 30 years of Magic with a $30 gift.
The Wegner "gig" stands are portable stands that adjust well for use with handbells.
Help us expand the last half-octave of bells on the treble end of the table.
Help us see our talented directors better! A podium will help elevate the director for performances.
Adding a rack for our lower 5th octave chimes so that they are easier to play.
Help us expand the bass bells. The giant aluminum bells deepen our sound.
Complete our set and make our sound more consistent!
Help us finish off our lowest octave of chimes. These chimes are taller than some of our ringers and provide a great bass sound!
A 2-octave set of silver melody bells will be used to highlight melodic lines within our music, providing for extra contrast and depth in our sound.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!