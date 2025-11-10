Magic Of Bronze

Magic Of Bronze

30 for 30 - Multiply the Magic

$30 for 30 Years!
$30

Our featured contribution.
Celebrate 30 years of Magic with a $30 gift.

Music Stands
$165

The Wegner "gig" stands are portable stands that adjust well for use with handbells.

Baby Bells
$410

Help us expand the last half-octave of bells on the treble end of the table.

Director's Podium
$500

Help us see our talented directors better! A podium will help elevate the director for performances.

5th Octave Chime Rack
$1,300

Adding a rack for our lower 5th octave chimes so that they are easier to play.

Aluminum Bass Bell
$4,500

Help us expand the bass bells. The giant aluminum bells deepen our sound.

4th & 5th Octave Chimes
$5,000

Complete our set and make our sound more consistent!

Lower 7th Octave Chimes
$7,600

Help us finish off our lowest octave of chimes. These chimes are taller than some of our ringers and provide a great bass sound!

Silver Melody Bells
$9,550

A 2-octave set of silver melody bells will be used to highlight melodic lines within our music, providing for extra contrast and depth in our sound.

