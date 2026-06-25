Urban Learning Collaborative Inc

Hosted by

Urban Learning Collaborative Inc

About this event

30 Years Forward: ULC Legacy & Launch Luncheon

139 E Kilbourn Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

 Benefits:
• “Presented by” naming rights
• Speaking opportunity (2-3 minutes)
• Full-page event program spotlight
• Logo on all event marketing
• Premium table of 8
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Recognition on the ULC website for series, fiscal year sponsors


Legacy Champion
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits:
• Logo on event program and signage

 • Recognition during the event
• Half-page spotlight in program
• Priority table of 8
• Social media recognition
• Recognition on the ULC website for series, fiscal year sponsors


Launch Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits:
• Logo placement on event program
• Reserved half-table of 4
• Recognition during the event
• Listed as a community partner online
• Recognition on the ULC website for series, fiscal year sponsors


General Admission
$75

Enjoy the 30-Year Legacy Moment with lunch, networking, and an invitation to support the next 30 years, not just celebrate the past 30.

Add a donation for Urban Learning Collaborative Inc

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