30 Years Forward: ULC Legacy & Launch Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
Benefits:
• “Presented by” naming rights
• Speaking opportunity (2-3 minutes)
• Full-page event program spotlight
• Logo on all event marketing
• Premium table of 8
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Recognition on the ULC website for series, fiscal year sponsors
Benefits:
• Logo on event program and signage
• Recognition during the event
• Half-page spotlight in program
• Priority table of 8
• Social media recognition
• Recognition on the ULC website for series, fiscal year sponsors
Benefits:
• Logo placement on event program
• Reserved half-table of 4
• Recognition during the event
• Listed as a community partner online
• Recognition on the ULC website for series, fiscal year sponsors
Enjoy the 30-Year Legacy Moment with lunch, networking, and an invitation to support the next 30 years, not just celebrate the past 30.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!