Special Bunny

Hosted by

Special Bunny

About this event

Bunnies at the Bookstore: A Silent Reading Afternoon

430 15th Ave E

Seattle, WA 98112, USA

2-3pm General Admission (1 hour of reading)
$10

Relax in a cozy group reading environment while adoptable rabbits roam nearby and say hello!

2-3pm VIP Individual Nook (1 hour of reading)
$20

Enjoy reading alongside your very own rabbit companion, receiving exclusive one-on-one attention throughout the entire experience!

3-4pm General Admission (1 hour of reading)
$10

Relax in a cozy group reading environment while adoptable rabbits roam nearby and say hello!

3-4pm VIP Individual Nook (1 hour of reading)
$20

Enjoy peaceful reading time alongside your very own rabbit companion, receiving exclusive one-on-one attention throughout the entire experience!

4-5pm General Admission (1 hour of reading)
$10

Relax in a cozy group reading environment while adoptable rabbits roam nearby and say hello!

4-5pm VIP Individual Nook (1 hour of reading)
$20

Enjoy peaceful reading time alongside your very own rabbit companion, receiving exclusive one-on-one attention throughout the entire experience!

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