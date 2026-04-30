Bunnies at the Bookstore: A Silent Reading Afternoon

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Relax in a cozy group reading environment while adoptable rabbits roam nearby and say hello!
Enjoy reading alongside your very own rabbit companion, receiving exclusive one-on-one attention throughout the entire experience!
Relax in a cozy group reading environment while adoptable rabbits roam nearby and say hello!
Enjoy peaceful reading time alongside your very own rabbit companion, receiving exclusive one-on-one attention throughout the entire experience!
Relax in a cozy group reading environment while adoptable rabbits roam nearby and say hello!
Enjoy peaceful reading time alongside your very own rabbit companion, receiving exclusive one-on-one attention throughout the entire experience!
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