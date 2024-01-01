2024 Provider Appreciation Event

Butte County Child Care Providers, you are cordially invited to the Valley Oak Children’s Service’s Provider Appreciation event!





Join us for an evening on the Stoble Rooftop in Downtown Chico, where you will have the opportunity to reconnect with peers, participate in an inspirational activity, and be honored for the incredible work that you do daily as childcare providers and educators.

Please RSVP by registering here by May 7th to secure your spot. Select a ticket to register.

There will be light appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages served throughout the event.

If you have any questions, please contact VOCS at (530)895-3572 or email [email protected]