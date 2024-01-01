Molokai Cares 50/50 Raffle

We are excited to announce that Molokai Cares Foundation is collaborating with the Kamehameha Day festivities for a special event, the “Kamehameha Day Ho'olaule'a”, scheduled for June,8 2024, at Molokai Community Health Center, formerly known as the Old Pau Hana Inn. In conjunction with this vibrant celebration of our culture and community, we are honored to host a raffle fundraiser. The proceeds will directly benefit the Class of 2028.





How does the raffle work? For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the class and the other $1 to the grand prize. The grand prize will grow until the raffle's final drawing that will be live at MCHC. There will also be consolation drawings made throughout the Ho'olaule'a starting at 6pm.