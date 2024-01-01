Logo
Foundation Nana's Sweepstake

Join Foundation Nana’s sweepstake and support our mission by helping our Little English Learning Program in Las Guaranas, Dominican Republic, to raise $2,000. By purchasing a ticket, you have a chance to win a $300 Visa gift card!

BEFORE selecting your desired number, please refer to this sheet to confirm availabilityLink

AFTER selecting your number and completing the payment process, please add your name and the date selected to the form. Once you've done that, you're all set! 👏🏻 


To find out more about our mission, programs, or anything else, please visit our website at https://www.foundationnana.org/


We will regularly check the record sheet to ensure that all selected numbers are correct and paid for.

